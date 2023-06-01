MX101 Yamaha 2023 Team Intro Video
2023 MX101 Yamaha team intro video featuring #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, #12 Sebastien Racine, and #50 Austin Jones as they head into the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.
