MXGP | INTRODUCING RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING!

GASGAS GUNNING FOR GLORY IN THE 2022 FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Gearing up for what will be our third season of FIM Motocross World Championship competition, we’re excited to be channeling our racing efforts through one team in 2022 – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing!

Continuing our quest for world championship trophies, with a super young and super talented rider line-up we’re aiming high with a renewed focus on MXGP and MX2 success. Leading us into battle in the MXGP class is two-time MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado while in MX2, current world number four Mattia Guadagnini will compete alongside young German hotshot, Simon Langenfelder.

Introducing Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing

Jorge Prado to spearhead GASGAS’ MXGP class assault

Guadagnini and Langenfelder set for MX2 competition

Heading into his third season of competition in the highly competitive MXGP World Championship, Jorge Prado can’t wait for the gate to drop at round one. Following two testing, yet highly rewarding seasons in the premier class, the Spaniard has overcome injury and illness to quickly establish himself as one of the main protagonists in MXGP. Bringing everything he has learned during the last two years to the table, Prado now has all in place to challenge for his third world title.

Leading our effort in the MX2 World Championship is fun-loving Italian Mattia Guadagnini. Undoubtedly the best rookie in the 2021 campaign, the 19-year-old secured two GP wins and four overall podium results on his way to placing fourth in the final standings. With a solid debut season under his belt, the Italian is eager to get things started in his new team colors, at the very same venue at which he secured his maiden MX2 class race win – Matterley Basin.

Joining the team and beginning his third year of racing an MC 250F in the MX2 World Championship is Simon Langenfelder. Completing his first full season in 2021 (injury ended his 2020 campaign prematurely), the youngster established himself as a great starter with incredible consistency, ending the year in a well-deserved 10th place overall. Aiming to bring a touch more speed to the GPs in 2022, Simon is on the right path to contend for top-five positions on a regular basis.

Jorge Prado: “It’s a really special feeling for me as a Spaniard to be competing for GASGAS with its Spanish heritage, I can’t wait to start racing in my new colors in February. To begin the season early is perfect for me as I prefer to race and already I feel great on the new bike, so I’m really excited for round one. I’ve learned so much during the last two seasons in MXGP and feel that I can improve my level even more in 2022. For sure it won’t be easy, and I’ll be racing against some of the best racers in the world who have much more experience, but I feel ready to battle with them once again. With what I’ve learned during the last two years I believe I can run up front more consistently and I’m excited to get the new season started.”

Mattia Guadagnini: “I’m really excited for the 2022 season and to be a part of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing is just amazing. The new colors are so good, and the set-up looks awesome! It’s great to stay within the same team structure as it’s like one big family, which is really important for me. All the hard work that we put in over the last year really paid off as I had such a great season in 2021, it was even better than I expected. For sure it was an amazing year and with another winter together I believe we can be even better in 2022 on the new GASGAS bikes. The first round isn’t too far away now and I‘m so excited to get started at Matterley Basin. It’s one of my favorite tracks and it’s where I won my first ever MX2 moto, so I have fond memories of that place. It would be amazing to start the season with a strong result there and carry that momentum into the rest of the year.”

Simon Langenfelder: “New team, same colors! It’s super exciting for me to continue racing on GASGAS bikes. With the support and guidance of this experienced team, I think I can really progress in the MX2 World Championship. I’ve spent a lot of time in Italy with my new teammates recently and everything is really positive. I’m really enjoying this new environment and team structure. This off-season isn’t quite as long as we had last year but for sure I can make improvements. One thing that I will be working on is my speed, to be faster through the opening laps of each race as the intensity after the gate drop is so high. But overall, the future looks really great, and I think 2022 will be the year that my results improve to the next level.”

Claudio de Carli – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: “It is an exciting step and a big honor to be leading GASGAS in MXGP next season. With the riders that we have, Jorge, Mattia, and Simon, I strongly believe that we can challenge for both the MXGP and MX2 World Championship titles in 2022. There are just over two months to go before round one in February and we are already ahead of schedule to be ready for the opening round in the UK. We have three really talented riders and from a technical point of view, I know we have the best bikes out there. It’s the start of a new chapter and the team can’t wait to begin the new season with an all-new look.”

Robert Jonas – VP Motorsports Offroad: “The GASGAS project has been an exciting one from the very beginning, and from 2022 GASGAS is set to have an even stronger presence in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Focusing the racing effort into one team, with three incredibly talented riders across MXGP and MX2, is a positive step for all involved and one that we believe will further establish GASGAS as one of the championship’s strongest teams. Ahead of the 2022 championship there is a short off-season, but we know that the team and riders will be more than ready for the first round in February.”

Calendar – 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 1: 20 Feb, MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin

Round 2: 06 Mar, MXGP of Argentina, TBA

Round 3: 20 Mar, TBA

Round 4: 27 Mar, MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss

Round 5: 10 Apr, MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata

Round 6: 24 Apr, MXGP of Latvia, Kegums

Round 7: 01 May, MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok

Round 8: 15 May, MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo

Round 9: 29 May, MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 10: 05 Jun, MXGP of France, Ernee

Round 11: 12 Jun, MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal

Round 12: 26 Jun, MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta

Round 13: 03 Jul, MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang

Round 14: 17 Jul, MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket

Round 15: 24 Jul, MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel

Round 16: 07 Aug, MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla

Round 17: 14 Aug, MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing

Round 18: 21 Aug, MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely

Round 19: 04 Sep, MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar

Round 20: 18 Sep, TBA