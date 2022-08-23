MXGP of France | Kate Kowalchuk Checks in from St Jean d’Angely

Photos and Story by Kate Kowalchuk

MX2

TWO POINTS……..

Two points is all that separates Yamaha Factory rider #93 Jago Geerts from KTM Factory rider #28 Tom Vialle in this MX2 championship hunt. France definitely did not disappoint for the second last round of the MXGP season. This round was critical for both Geerts and Vialle with championship points as it very easily could have gone either way with Geerts leading by 15 coming in.

#28 Tom Vialle.

Everyone knew they were in for a show this weekend as it was Vialle’s home GP and he had some major points to make up. Vialle came in hot getting pole position for Sunday and with two great starts he went 2-1 for first overall gaining 13 points on his championship rival Geerts.

#93 Jago Geerts.

Unfortunately, this weekend did not go as planned for the Yamaha Factory rider. His speed was there both races, but he could not stay up as he crashed both motos resulting in a 3-7 for 3rd overall, and left France only 2 points ahead of Vialle in the championship going into the last round in Turkey.

#198 Thibault Benistant.

Yamaha Factory rider #198 Thibault Benistant did everything he could for his home fans and to help his teammate out by going 1-2 for second overall.

250 podium: Tom Vialle, Thibault Benistant, Jago Geerts.

Vialle.

This championship is going to carry on to the last round of the MXGP World Championship in Turkey in two weeks time. Will Vialle finish the comeback and head to the United States closing his chapter here as a 2-time World Champion in the MX2 class or will Jago Geerts win his first championship and leave Vialle feeling like he has unfinished business? Turkey is going to be the race to watch…

MXGP

#243 Tim Gajser.

Over in the MXGP class, Honda Factory rider #243 Tim Gajser wrapped up his 5th world championship title last weekend in Finland…but he did not take this weekend lightly. He showed incredible speed all weekend battling up front going 2-1 for 1st overall this weekend.

#91 Jeremy Seewer.

Following behind him in the championship and the race this weekend was Yamaha Factory rider #91 Jeremy Seewer going 1-3 for second overall.

#61 Jorge Prado.

Even though he has had a rough second half of the season with barely cracking the top 10 the last few races, GasGas Factory rider #61 Jorge Prado bounced back this weekend having two strong motos going 4-2 for 3rd overall. He must have found something within himself or his bike. Whatever it was had Prado in tears on the podium as I am sure it felt good to be back up there.

The MXGP class may have crowned their champion early, but Turkey is a MUST watch race to see who pulls out the MX2 title, as the red plate has been exchanged 8 times this season. It has been such a close battle and they are taking it right to the end…Who is it going to be on top?!