MXGP of Italy | Kate Checks in from Europe

The track conditions were perfect for qualifying on day one until a sudden turn of events in weather resulted in a major mudder on Sunday for the races.
MX2
As you know, a mudder can either go really good for points or go really bad, and for 250 Factory Yamaha rider #93 Jago Geerts it went really good going 1-2 for first overall on the day, taking a 6-point lead in the championship over Factory KTM Rider #28 Tom Vialle.
Both riders went into Maggiora tied in points for the championship with Geerts holding the red plate, having finished higher in the last race in Latvia.
Vialle was second off the gate in race one when #101 Mattia Guadanini got the holeshot and went down right in front of Vialle, resulting in a 5th place finish.
Flying off the gate again in race 2, Vialle was able to take it start to finish giving him the second overall spot in Maggiora.
The MXGP class is wearing thin over here with Factory KTM rider #1 Jeffrey Herlings announcing he will not return this season here or in AMA due to needing additional surgeries to fix his injuries. Factory GasGas rider #61 Jorgé Prado who was second in championship points did not attend Maggiora due to a shoulder injury sustained in Latvia and has yet to determine a return.
Even with Factory Kawasaki rider #3 Romain Febvre planning to return some time this season there is a massive 81-point gap to Factory Honda rider #243 Tim Gajser in the 2022 MXGP Championship from second place rider Factory Yamaha #959 Maxime Renaux.
There is not much anyone can do to catch the championship points leader in the MXGP class, unless some major turns of events come to play.
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
AMZS
HON
25
25
50
2
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
FMS
YAM
22
22
44
3
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
FFM
YAM
20
20
40
4
10
Vlaanderen, Calvin
NED
KNMV
YAM
18
14
32
5
70
Fernandez, Ruben
ESP
RFME
HON
15
16
31
6
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
ACU
KAW
11
18
29
7
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
LAMSF
HUS
16
13
29
8
89
Van Horebeek, Jeremy
BEL
FMB
BET
14
12
26
9
43
Evans, Mitchell
AUS
MA
HON
8
15
23
10
259
Coldenhoff, Glenn
NED
KNMV
YAM
13
9
22
11
32
Van doninck, Brent
BEL
FMB
YAM
9
10
19
12
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KNMV
HUS
12
7
19
13
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
DMSB
HON
10
6
16
14
911
Tixier, Jordi
FRA
FFM
KTM
4
11
15
15
303
Forato, Alberto
ITA
FMI
GAS
0
8
8
16
99
Zaragoza, Jorge
ESP
RFME
HON
3
5
8
17
77
Lupino, Alessandro
ITA
FMI
BET
7
0
7
18
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
SVEMO
YAM
2
4
6
19
15
Philippaerts, David
ITA
FMI
KAW
6
0
6
20
23
Charlier, Christophe
FRA
FFM
YAM
5
0
5
21
75
Roosiorg, Hardi
EST
EMF
KTM
0
3
3
22
200
Zonta, Filippo
ITA
FMI
GAS
1
2
3
23
147
Sihvonen, Miro
FIN
SML
HON
0
1
1
24
31
Freidig, Loris
SUI
FMS
GAS
0
0
0
25
888
Deghi, Gianluca
ITA
FMI
YAM
0
0
0
26
644
Guarise, Ismaele
ITA
FMI
KTM
0
0
0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
GBR
ITA
ARG
POR
TRE
LAT
ITA
SAR
ESP
FRA
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
SWE
FIN
FRA
TUR
OMA
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
HON
336
25-22
22-25
22-25
20-25
25-25
25-25
25-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
YAM
255
20-15
20-22
25-22
10-10
18-22
15-16
20-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
YAM
231
22-18
18-16
20-0
16-14
16-20
14-13
22-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
GAS
220
18-25
25-14
18-18
25-22
20-18
9-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
YAM
199
12-20
4-7
13-15
18-20
22-10
16-20
13-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
70
Fernandez, R.
ESP
HON
194
1-16
16-15
6-20
15-12
10-14
20-18
15-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
HUS
173
14-9
14-20
– –
22-18
13-16
13-15
12-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
89
Van Horebeek, J.
BEL
BET
166
11-12
12-13
14-14
12-11
14-13
12-2
14-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
HUS
149
– –
11-0
15-16
14-16
4-0
22-22
16-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
303
Forato, A.
ITA
GAS
132
15-13
13-0
9-8
11-13
12-0
18-12
0-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
Round 8 this weekend in Riola, Sardinia is a gnarly sand track that could play a big part in the championship standings.
Anything can happen in the world of moto, I think we all know that!
