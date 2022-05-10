MXGP of Italy | Kate Checks in from Europe

Story and Photos by Kate Kowalchuck

Maggiora, Italy.

Round 7 in Maggiora, Italy:

The track conditions were perfect for qualifying on day one until a sudden turn of events in weather resulted in a major mudder on Sunday for the races.

MX2

As you know, a mudder can either go really good for points or go really bad, and for 250 Factory Yamaha rider #93 Jago Geerts it went really good going 1-2 for first overall on the day, taking a 6-point lead in the championship over Factory KTM Rider #28 Tom Vialle.

#93 Jago Geerts took the MX2 overall with 1-2 motos.

Both riders went into Maggiora tied in points for the championship with Geerts holding the red plate, having finished higher in the last race in Latvia.

#28 Tom Vialle finished 2nd.

Vialle was second off the gate in race one when #101 Mattia Guadanini got the holeshot and went down right in front of Vialle, resulting in a 5th place finish.

#74 Kay de Wolf finished 5th with 9-4 motos.

Flying off the gate again in race 2, Vialle was able to take it start to finish giving him the second overall spot in Maggiora.

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 93 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 25 22 47 2 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 16 25 41 3 38 Rubini, Stephen FRA FFM HON 22 15 37 4 516 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GAS 15 20 35 5 74 de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV HUS 12 18 30 6 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU KAW 14 16 30 7 517 Gifting, Isak SWE SVEMO KTM 20 9 29 8 72 Everts, Liam BEL FMB KTM 18 8 26 9 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF KAW 9 14 23 10 33 Karssemakers, Kay NED KNMV KTM 10 12 22 11 198 Benistant, Thibault FRA FFM YAM 6 13 19 12 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA FMI GAS 11 5 16 13 27 Guyon, Tom FRA FFM KTM 13 0 13 14 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 2 10 12 15 87 Brumann, Kevin SUI FMS YAM 5 7 12 16 224 Teresak, Jakub CZE ACCR KTM 8 4 12 17 101 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA FMI GAS 0 11 11 18 427 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR NMF HON 3 6 9 19 53 Lata, Valerio ITA FMI KTM 7 2 9 20 368 Nilsson, Samuel ESP RFME KTM 4 0 4 21 912 Rizzi, Joel GBR ACU YAM 0 3 3 22 180 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE SVEMO HUS 1 1 2 23 330 Gimm, Daniel ITA FMI HON 0 0 0 24 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR HON 0 0 0 25 632 Lambillon, Florent BEL FMB SUZ 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total GBR ITA ARG POR TRE LAT ITA SAR ESP FRA GER INA INA CZE BEL SWE FIN FRA TUR OMA 1 93 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 291 18-22 25-25 25-22 12-25 20-0 25-25 25-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 28 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 285 22-20 22-0 22-25 25-22 25-25 16-20 16-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 516 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 216 25-25 14-22 8-16 8-12 13-11 18-9 15-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 74 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 211 20-16 20-18 4-0 20-15 15-22 9-22 12-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 211 13-14 13-14 18-20 22-18 22-15 0-12 14-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 199 14-12 15-13 16-8 13-20 9-16 22-18 9-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 101 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 172 8-13 10-12 20-18 9-16 14-18 7-16 0-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 169 12-10 18-20 10-15 16-14 18-0 15-5 11-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 517 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 165 7-15 9-16 14-6 10-10 11-13 11-14 20-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 38 Rubini, S. FRA HON 158 16-11 5-11 13-13 15-8 12-12 5-0 22-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

MXGP

The MXGP class is wearing thin over here with Factory KTM rider #1 Jeffrey Herlings announcing he will not return this season here or in AMA due to needing additional surgeries to fix his injuries. Factory GasGas rider #61 Jorgé Prado who was second in championship points did not attend Maggiora due to a shoulder injury sustained in Latvia and has yet to determine a return.

Even with Factory Kawasaki rider #3 Romain Febvre planning to return some time this season there is a massive 81-point gap to Factory Honda rider #243 Tim Gajser in the 2022 MXGP Championship from second place rider Factory Yamaha #959 Maxime Renaux.

Tim Gajser went 1-1 and now has an 81-point lead in this championship.

There is not much anyone can do to catch the championship points leader in the MXGP class, unless some major turns of events come to play.

#91 Jeremy Seewer finished 2nd (2-2).

#959 Maxime Renaux finished 3-3 for 3rd and is a distant 2nd in points.

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 25 25 50 2 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 22 22 44 3 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 20 20 40 4 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV YAM 18 14 32 5 70 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME HON 15 16 31 6 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU KAW 11 18 29 7 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 16 13 29 8 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB BET 14 12 26 9 43 Evans, Mitchell AUS MA HON 8 15 23 10 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV YAM 13 9 22 11 32 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB YAM 9 10 19 12 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV HUS 12 7 19 13 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HON 10 6 16 14 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KTM 4 11 15 15 303 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI GAS 0 8 8 16 99 Zaragoza, Jorge ESP RFME HON 3 5 8 17 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI BET 7 0 7 18 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO YAM 2 4 6 19 15 Philippaerts, David ITA FMI KAW 6 0 6 20 23 Charlier, Christophe FRA FFM YAM 5 0 5 21 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 0 3 3 22 200 Zonta, Filippo ITA FMI GAS 1 2 3 23 147 Sihvonen, Miro FIN SML HON 0 1 1 24 31 Freidig, Loris SUI FMS GAS 0 0 0 25 888 Deghi, Gianluca ITA FMI YAM 0 0 0 26 644 Guarise, Ismaele ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total GBR ITA ARG POR TRE LAT ITA SAR ESP FRA GER INA INA CZE BEL SWE FIN FRA TUR OMA 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 336 25-22 22-25 22-25 20-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 255 20-15 20-22 25-22 10-10 18-22 15-16 20-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 231 22-18 18-16 20-0 16-14 16-20 14-13 22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 61 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 220 18-25 25-14 18-18 25-22 20-18 9-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 199 12-20 4-7 13-15 18-20 22-10 16-20 13-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 70 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 194 1-16 16-15 6-20 15-12 10-14 20-18 15-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 189 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 173 14-9 14-20 – – 22-18 13-16 13-15 12-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 166 11-12 12-13 14-14 12-11 14-13 12-2 14-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 149 – – 11-0 15-16 14-16 4-0 22-22 16-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 303 Forato, A. ITA GAS 132 15-13 13-0 9-8 11-13 12-0 18-12 0-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Round 8 this weekend in Riola, Sardinia is a gnarly sand track that could play a big part in the championship standings.

Anything can happen in the world of moto, I think we all know that!

See you at the races…