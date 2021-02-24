New SCOTT Sports Camo Edition Goggles: Available NOW!

SCOTT Sports are excited to announce our latest special release goggles for this season, the Camo Edition Prospect and Fury models.

Upgrade your look with the all-new Camo Edition goggles from SCOTT! With modern, military-inspired designs available in both the Prospect and Fury models, the new SCOTT Camo Edition goggles are guaranteed to Defend Your Vision whilst keeping your style on point.



With the widest field of vision on the market, impact resistant WORKS lenses and SCOTT’s innovative four-point Lens Lock System, our Prospect and Fury goggles are as bulletproof as it gets!

For this season our premium model, the Prospect Camo Edition goggle has been given a dark, stealth-like design. The strap features a subtle black and grey camo pattern with a modern, urban twist. Combined with a black frame, outriggers and nose guard, this goggle gives you that classic ‘tactical’ look. The stealth theme is further enhanced by a silver chrome WORKS lens.

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

The Fury Camo Edition goggles come with a style all of their own. The green, grey and red camo pattern gives these goggles a cool, modern look, whilst the army green and grey frame ads a touch of classic military styling. A silver chrome WORKS lens ties this colorway together perfectly and offers riders that ‘factory’ look.

The SCOTT Fury Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.