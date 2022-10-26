Noah Viney Signs with SLR Honda for 2023

The young Canadian who calls Murrieta, California, home, Noah Viney, has tweaked his program for the upcoming A Class season. Here’s his announcement on Instagram:

He and Parker Ross are buddies from Northern California and will be very competitive in the A Class and with each other! It doesn’t sound like we’ll see him at the Mini O’s next month as they will be focussing on preparing for Supercross Futures.

On another note, I taught them all I know about Euchre.

Good luck, guys.