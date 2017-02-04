Oakland SX Schedule | How to Watch

This Saturday, Monster Energy Supercross travels to Oakland, California, for round five of the championship. This weekend will mark the first day race of the season, which means the race day schedule and TV schedule will be drastically different from the first four rounds.

Fans can catch Race Day LIVE beginning at 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT on SupercrossLIVE.com. Jim Holley and Andy Bowyer will cover practice/qualifying plus welcome various guests from the Supercross industry.

As for TV coverage, FS2 / FSGo (USA) + FOX Sports Racing (Canada) will carry the race LIVE with coverage starting at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. International viewers can stream the race LIVE and on-demand via the Supercross Season Pass.

For those attending the race at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, doors will open at 9:00 am local and the Monster Energy Pit Party will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm local. Opening Ceremonies are set to begin at 3:30 pm local with first gate drop scheduled for 4:05 pm local.

Day Race Viewing Schedule:

10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT – Track Walk Stream on Facebook.com/SupercrossLIVE

12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT – Untimed Practice Stream on Facebook.com/SupercrossLIVE

12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT – Practice/Qualifying on SupercrossLIVE.com (Race Day LIVE)

7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT – TV Broadcast Begins – FS2 (USA), FOX Sports Racing (Canada), Supercross Season Pass (International)

*Schedule subject to change