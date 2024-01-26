Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | January 2024

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans,

I have the opportunity of working with amazing little homies as well as big homies. What intrigues me about the big homies is where they come from and their story. A fellow big homie I work with is a pilot who flies overseas for most of his work. He has had to fly into devastating environments and has witnessed things that a lot of us never will. His name is Nathan, he is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, and he races in the Vet 45 plus class. After putting his dream aside in his twenties to pursue his pilots license, the Moto God’s called him again at 45. Needless to say, he answered.

With his late reintroduction back into the game, he is doing awesome! Other than his determination and willingness to learn, what inspires me most about Nathan is his ability to just “show up.” This guy will be flying in and out of different time zones over a two week span, sleep schedule all the way out of whack, be home for 2 hours, take a nap, then find his motivation to get to the track to go ride. Even if he only makes it to the track 15 minutes before it closes; he’s there! Happy as can be and stoked to be riding his dirt bike.

I think about Nathan on days when I’m on the struggle bus, and don’t “feel” like doing something, or when it feels like showing up isn’t even worth it. I find myself saying, “What would Nathan do?!” Really though, sometimes just showing up is winning the battle. Thanks, Nathan, for your services and showing us all what it looks like to keep the dream alive!

Show up, give it your best, and surrender the rest.

Jacqueline