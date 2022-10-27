Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross – October 2022

Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross – October 2022

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans.

Originally, this column was headed in a totally different direction. With the latest news of Reece Rendall’s passing, I knew I had to make a few adjustments. I can’t even imagine what this is like for Jen, Thomas, and Karen. Two kids losing their Dad and a wife losing her husband. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.

With Karen Rendall at Gopher Dunes in 2008.

I believe it was Gopher Dunes where I first met half of the Rendall clan – Reece and Karen. It was 2008 and I was riding for KTM Canada and signed a poster for Karen.

I then would reunite with the Rendall family in 2014 when they came to Florida to ride during the winter months. This was back when Thomas was riding a 65. I worked with him a few times and Karen would be my helper and yell at him to get off the clutch! Haha. Reece loved that. We all did…everyone except Thomas! We stayed in touch through the years and would always try to get together when they were down in Florida or if I was in Canada.

I had a brief understanding that Reece had cancer, but it wasn’t until recently that I realized the reality and inevitably of what was to come. I had reached out to him at the beginning of September.

Look at the perspective, grace, and acceptance this man had about his life, wife, children, and battle with cancer. Absolutely, astonishing. I remember reading his text and being brought to tears. I wish I could’ve come up with a response, but I was speechless. Little did I know that would be the last message that I would exchange with Reece.

I’ll remember Reece as the awesome human that he was, humble, but he’d still tell it to ya like it is! Someone that would be there to lend a helping hand or have a good convo and a laugh with. Reece, thank you for demonstrating to us what a true warrior looks like and your friendship. You’ll always be remembered. When my knee is healed, I’ll be sure to do a pedal for ya!

Mother Teresa can close us out: “Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it. Life is a challenge, meet it. Life is a duty, complete it. Life is a struggle, accept it. Life is a tragedy, confront it. Life is an adventure, dare it. Life is too precious, do not destroy it. Life is life, fight for it.”

Keep lacing up your gloves,

Jacqueline