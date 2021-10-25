On the Radar | #425 Tyler Liebrecht | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Name: Tyler Liebrecht

Age: 17

Hometown: West Kelowna, BC

School and Grade: Grade 12; Okanagan College ASTI 1

Number: 425

Bike: 2022 YZ250F

Race Club or Series: Future West Moto – Outdoors and Arenacross, VIMX, MRC.

Classes: Schoolboy 2, 250 Junior, Open Junior

#425 Tyler Liebrecht from West Kelowna, BC is ‘On the Radar.’ | Bigwave photo

How did you get started riding and racing?

I raced BMX competitively for 5 years, starting at the age of 6 and placed top in almost all of my categories and got to race Nationals every year. I’ve always watched Supercross as a kid growing up and then my interests started to fade away from BMX and lean heavily towards motocross. I got on my first dirt bike when I was two and would ride with my dad and brothers at this little, handmade track in Squamish, BC. When I turned 12, my parents asked me if I wanted to race dirt bikes and that’s when Motocross came into the picture. My first race was in Port Alberni with my KX100 in Supermini where I finished 2nd overall, and ever since then I’ve been hooked!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

As a kid, growing up playing rep hockey, my number was always #4 after Bobby Orr. So, when I got my first dirt bike, which was a KTM 50sx, I got my graphics kit with the #4. I then moved up to my KX100 and decided the graphics looked better with 3 numbers, instead of one, which is how I came up with 425. There was no real reason about picking that, but I just wanted there to be a #4 in it.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

Anything Automotive/Mechanics.

Tyler at the Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships. 250 Junior – 5th, Open Junior – 4th, Schoolboy 2 – 3rd. | Bigwave photo

What’s your favourite track and why?

My favourite track would probably have to be Prince George MX because of the layout. It reminds me a lot of Glen Helen.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider was always Ryan Dungey because he was always one of the most consistent people on the track. Now, my favourite rider is Malcolm Stewart because he isn’t really scared of anything, and his style is something that no one else can match.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier because he is very friendly and is unreal at riding. Shawn has helped me train in classes and has helped me out at races when I’ve needed a part or two.

How did your race season go? Did you meet your expectations?

I had a tough go for the first half of the season, with endless bike maintenance issues and poor starts. When I got my new 250 in September for the FWM Quesnel race, I was a lot more confident and started getting podiums again.

At 17, Tyler is already out of high school and attending Okanagan College. | Family photo

What are your winter plans?

I have a season’s pass to Big White this year, so I will be skiing and snowboarding lots. Also, train in the gym as much as I can to be physically and mentally prepared for this upcoming season.

What are your goals for next season and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for next year are to train in California and go to Walton. I’ll be in Intermediate classes next season, so I am going to have prove to my sponsors that I can take it to the next level.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I graduated a year early by doing all my Grade 12 courses in Grade 11. I ended up getting a Scholarship towards my first year of the Automotive Red Seal Program. I am now out of high school and going to Okanagan College.

I’m also proud that I worked so hard to get solid sponsorships throughout the past couple of years that have helped me a lot in purchasing my own bike. I basically started door-to-door with getting local sponsors, working myself up to corporate companies, like BN3TH and Seaspan, that have helped me so much with purchasing new bikes.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Honestly, just being at the track with all the boys and having a good time.

Tyler will head to California this winter to be ready for the Intermediate classes in 2022. | Bigwave photo

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I try to get on my dirt bike as much as I can. If I’m not riding then I am at the skate park on my BMX, skiing, working out at the gym, or golfing.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Landon LeDuke, John Sethen, and the rest of the Outlaw Race Team for everything they have done to help support me over the past couple of moto seasons. Thank You to all of my Sponsors: BN3TH, Seaspan, Troy Lee Designs, FXR, GP Moto, Spy Optic, LimeNine, Flo Motorsports, Guts Racing, EBoost, and my parents who do more than anyone I know and would do anything for me.