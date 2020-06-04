On the Radar | #50 Wyatt Hasil | Husqvarna Canada

By Billy Rainford

Name: Wyatt Hasil

Age: 11

Hometown: Langdon, Alberta

School and Grade: Rainbow Creek Elementary School – Grade 6

Number: 50

Bike: 2019 Husqvarna TC 85

Race Club or Series: Alberta Motorsports Association (AMSA) Alberta Motocross Championship

Classes: 85cc (7-11) and Supermini

#50 Wyatt Hasil from Langdon, AB is ‘On the Radar.’ | Eden Schell photo

How did you get started riding and racing?

My dad bought me my first motorcycle when I was born and I started riding when I was three years old. We started spending time together riding at our local track (Wild Rose Motorcycle Association) in Calgary, AB. At five years old I entered my first Provincial AMSA race and was fortunate enough to win and it all started there.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was number 5 because I was five years old, but once I started to race competitively, I changed my number to 50.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

My favourite subject in school is gym for obvious reasons but if that doesn’t count, I like science because it is fun too.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track to race at is Washougal MX Park in Washington. The track is so much fun to race and I love Horsepower Hill and their pro triple. I also love how the track ruts up and gets more challenging at the end of the day.

Wyatt had nothing but W’s at his AMSA races last season. | Eden Schell photo

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Idaho Supercross rider Ryan Breece because he is such a nice person and a super-fast rider. I met him after an Arenacross race in Montana in the hotel swimming pool and have been friends ever since. It is awesome to have him follow my moto journey and to follow his. He even traveled up to Alberta to stay with us and race at one of our local tracks and ride with me.

I saw your AMSA series results and there were nothing but firsts! How did your 2019 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

I worked very hard and accomplished my goal to win the 85cc (7-11) class to keep on par with previous years where I was able to win Alberta championships on 50’s and 65’s. I met my personal expectations and was able to actually exceed them by winning the Alberta Supermini Championship riding my 85.

Did you get to ride over the winter?

Riding in Alberta during the winter is challenging and my dad actually plows the track and I ride with studs in my tires with my friends. I have some posts on my Instagram @wyatthasil50 if you want to see what we can do in the winter. I did get a chance to do an Arenacross race in Kalispell, Montana, and went to Horn Rapids, Washington, for a weekend in January.

Wyatt took the 85 (10-11) win at the 2019 Ryan Villopoto Cup. | Eden Schell photo

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

This season unfortunately has not gone as planned with races in Alberta being cancelled and our racing plans to do Supercross Futures in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City were also cancelled. We were in Washington for the Northwest Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier which was cancelled while we were down there and we had to come home to quarantine for 14 days.

Next season I will finally be the older kid in my 85cc AMA classes so I really want to work hard to qualify for Loretta’s and make it to the Ranch. We will also fill in the race schedule with AMSA races and attend any fun competitive races along the way.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I have been fortunate enough to win 8 Alberta AMSA championships since I was on 50cc bikes so there are lots of accomplishments here at home in Alberta. However, my most memorable accomplishments was placing second overall at the 2016 Monster Energy Supercross KTM Junior Challenge in Toronto and in 2019 I was able to take first overall in the 85cc (10-11) class at the Ryan Villopoto Cup.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I enjoy travelling with my family and hanging out with all of my moto buddies and just having fun with them on and off of the track.

Watch for Wyatt blasting berms at a race near you in the future! | Eden Schell photo

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

In my time away from the track I spend time riding my BMX, scooter and electric Oset motorcycle.

Who would you like to thank?

I would really like to thank my dad for doing this all for me as I wouldn’t be where I am at without him. I would also like to say thank you to everyone else that supports me on and off of the track and thank you for noticing my accomplishments and reaching out to give me the opportunity to do this.