On the Radar | #613 Cole Pranger | Yamaha Motor Canada

On the Radar | #613 Cole Pranger | Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Yamaha Motor Canada.

#613 Cole Pranger is On the Radar. | Bigwave photo

#613 Cole Pranger is a very fast Ontario racer who will be making the move from Supermini up to the big bikes this coming season. He’s been on everyone’s radar for a few years now and is currently down at the 2022 Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit at Gatorback Cycle Park. If you’re from east or west of Ontario, perhaps you aren’t familiar with him, so what better time to remedy that situation.

Name: Cole Pranger

Age: 15

Hometown: Newbury, Ontario

School and Grade: 10 Acellus Academy

Number: 613

Bike: Supermini, 125

Race Club or Series: AMO, TVR

Classes: Supermini, Schoolboy 1, Two-Stroke

How did you get started riding and racing?

My dad used to race so he got me into riding and racing.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 613 and it was also my dad’s race number.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

Math.

What is your favourite track and why?

Honestly, I don’t have a favourite track, I like them all!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Justin Barcia, cause he’s fun to watch.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Dylan Wright, cause he went undefeated.

Who is your hero?

My dad.

How did your 2022 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

It went OK but I would’ve liked some better results at the nationals.

You’re about to race the 2022 Thor Mini O’s at Gatorback. What classes are you racing?

Supermini 1, Supermini 2 and Schoolboy 1.

What are your winter plans?

I’m hoping to head down south to train.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I’d like to win a TranCan Championship. Working hard over the winter to get there.

Cole is racing the Mini O’s this week and hopes to win a TransCan Championship in 2023. | Bigwave photo

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I was pumped to win my first yellow bib at TransCan this year. Winning the Triple Crown for hockey in 2019 was also awesome.

What is your favourite thing about going to the races?

My favourite thing about going to the races is hanging out with my friends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to hunt and fish and ride pit bikes.

Good luck next week and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my parents and everyone supporting me: Scott & Gus at CCR Racing, the Roberts family, MP1, CCEX, 139 designs, OGs, Savage snow bikes, different breed, Gully Mor Moto, Hmx motoco, and anyone I may have forgot.