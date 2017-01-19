On the Radar | Bjorn Viney | Presented by MX101

By Billy Rainford

Name: Bjorn Viney

Age: 15

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

School and Grade: Ontrack (homeschool program) Grade 10

Number: 53

Bike: Kawasaki KX 100, Kawasaki KX250F

Race Club: AMA

Classes: Supermini 1, Supermini 2, Schoolboy, 250 B

How did you get started in racing?

My dad bought me a Honda CRF 50 for my 7th birthday. We went trail riding together for a year and then he decided to buy a MX101 San Del Lee family track pass the next year. I did a summer camp on the CRF 50 and I was trying to race the KTM 2-stroke 50’s and they were so much faster than my bike so my dad sold his Honda CRF250R and bought me a real MX bike – a KTM SX 65 from Jim Kolman’s Wheelsport. My first race was an Ironman event at Sand Del Lee and once we started racing we got hooked.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track has to be 408MX in San Jose. The track is about 20min from my house here in Morgan Hill in California. It flows really well and has great jumps, rollers, ruts and has helped me improve my bike skills for the past 3 years. I especially like passing big bikes on that track when I am on my Supermini. I pretty much have that track dialed.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I really like Malcom Stewart but my favourite rider has to be Ryan Villopoto. Ryan was so dominant when he was in his prime in both motocross and supercross. He was quietly confident and so fierce on the track and had pure speed and was smart about putting himself in a position to win. Also, he rode Kawi’s and that is the brand I am on!

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I look up to Tyler Medaglia. He may not know this but when he gave me his trophy that he won at San Del Lee in 2009 for winning the Pro Class, I was so happy. I still have that trophy in my bedroom. Tyler has raced in the US and Canada and has won multiple championships and he is so nice to us kids. He has amazing bike skills and can pretty much riding anything well.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I am racing all the major US Amateur Nationals with my new team, BTOSports. I am very excited to be chosen (along with my brother [Noah Viney]) to be on their Elite Amateur Team for the 2017 season. Last year I won one AMA National at the California State Championships at Hangtown in the Supermini 1 class. My goal this year is to win a few titles and be top 5 at Loretta’s in the Supermini class. I am training in California with my trainer, Jeff Pestana, and my brother and I are also travelling to Matt Walker‘s Moto X Compound in Georgia this year to prepare for the heat and humidity at Loretta’s. I feel very comfortable on the California tracks but I want to improve my skill on the east coast tracks. I will be in Georgia in March and July.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Winning the Supermini 1 title at the California State Championships at Hangtown. It was my first AMA title and it felt awesome to finally win one after working so hard these past years.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I love the feeling I get from the competition — especially when things go well (Laughs). I also love that I get to travel all over the country and experience so many new things with my friends and family.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I love mountain biking and going to the gym to train. Mostly, I love my new KLX110L and I love riding and building pit bike tracks.

Who would you like to thank?

I want to thank my mom and dad for sacrificing so much so my brother and I can train and race. I also want to thank my Nanny (Maggie Leroy) and my Gampy (Ninja Pete) they are always supporting me and believing in me. I also want to thank my trainer, Jeff Pestana – he is more than just a trainer he has helped me so much with my riding but also the mental side of the sport.