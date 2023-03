Interview | Dylan Wright Talks about the Upcoming 2023 Season from Dade City

Interview | Dylan Wright Talks about the Upcoming 2023 Season from Dade City

By Billy Rainford

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing rider Dylan Wright talks about recovering from double ACL surgeries and getting ready to defend his title this summer from the Lawrence Brothers’ track in Dade City, Florida. Tuesday, March 7, 2024.

Podcast:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.