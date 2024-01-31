Out of the Blue | JaseyRae Jones | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | JaseyRae Jones | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: JaseyRae Jones

Date of Birth: 05/01/2014

Hometown: Brooksville, Florida

Grade: 4th grade

Race Number: 08

Bike: KTM65

Classes: 65cc (7-9), 65 (7-11)

This week, we feature #08 JaseyRae Jones from Brooksville, Florida. | Southern Savage Photography photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My mom and dad rode street bikes and got me a CRF 50 at age 2. We took the training wheels off at age 4 and I started racing at age 5.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I’m not involved in any other extracurricular activities, although I am really big into fitness so I exercise a lot. I’m very active.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Well, girl dads are crazier than boy dads, so there’s that.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never think “I can’t” overcome any obstacle! I can do anything I put my mind to.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favorite track is Diamondback MX in Gainesville, Florida.

What event do you look forward to most every year? What‘s one you don’t ever want to miss?

Thor Mini Olympics is the biggest amateur race in the world.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad because he always pushes me to be the best version of myself.

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

I usually do jumping jacks to warm and loosen my body up.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I want to race every race I can.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I have never given up.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Responsibility for my own actions.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Being Jr Girls (11-16) National Champion.

JaceyRae plans on being the Junior Girls (11-16) National Champion in 5 years, and we believe her! | Southern Savage Photography photo

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I ride in a lot of sand and if you don’t know how to ride in sand, you can’t ride in sand.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

To make goals and have a plan! Practice a lot and never give up. Always believe in yourself and do what you love.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first fear was jumping, and I overcame it by practicing and never giving up and being confident in myself.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

08 because both numbers go on forever.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I would love to race in Canada.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Only that I would love to be able to race there one day.

With such a great attitude, we’ll keep an eye on young JaseyRae’s racing. | Southern Savage Photography photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

We live in Florida, so there is no off-season.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A positive influence.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad for supporting me in chasing my dreams.