Out of the Blue | Adele Poirie | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Adele Poirie

Date of Birth: May 23, 2012

Hometown: Courtice, ON

Grade: Grade 6

Race Number: 507

Bike: Husqvarna 65 & 85

Race Club: AMO, Burnt River, OCMC

Classes: Girls (9-16), 65B, Ladies B

This week, we feature 6th-grade racer #507 Adele Poirie from Courtice, Ontario. | Autumn Poirie photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad inspired me to get into Motocross as it was something he wished he could have done when he was little. I’ve been racing since I was 5 year old.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When not dirt biking, I’ve enjoy skating and skiing.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I remember when it was time to get a bike with gears, I said I was done with the sport, but now seems so easy.

Adele’s favourite rider is Quinn Amyotte. | Mick Media photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Quinn Amyotte! He’s always so passionate about the sport. He’s kind and up-lifting. He always makes time for me and my friends at the track to say a hello or give stickers.

What is your favourite track and why?

Sand Del Lee because the jumps. It has a good mix of everything.

What event do you look forward to most every year?

The one event I’ve really enjoy is the OCMC 6-Hour.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Brook Greenlaw, Kevin Sullivan, Tyler Greenlaw, Jack Wright, Kaes Knight and Booker.

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

Just beat my sister! Haha

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

Plans for the upcoming season are working harder to beat my spots last year, staying out of my head, and going for those bigger jumps!

Adele wants to be a nurse when she gets older. | Leith Ness photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I received Ladies high points through OCMC 2023 and 2nd over all in the True North with AMO.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Respect, teamwork, and be thankful for the peers around me on and off track that help me.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, still having the same amount of fun while making more moto friends.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Brook Greenlaw, Megan Sharpless, and Megan Byrom.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Dirt track, tabletops, and whoops.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, of course. I’m going to race against them!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t let your fear get in the way.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Always the first corner, but Dad always said that if you’re far enough ahead of them it doesn’t matter.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

507 – Because I was 5 when I started racing and 07 was a lucky number within my mom’s family.

Adele’s goal is to race the Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX Nationals one day. | Sandra Bain photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

The goal is always to get there!

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

It’s great! It’s amazing to see the females within the sport.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Skiing and skating.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Nurse.

Who would you like to thank?

My dad & mom, Family & Friends, FXR, AMSOIL, Trainers, The Clubs who put the work in to make the events even possible.