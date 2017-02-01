Out of the Blue | Chelsey Hennig | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Chelsey Hennig | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Chelsey Hennig

Birthday: September 20, 1991

Hometown: Parry Sound, Ontario

Occupation: I currently work at Law Office in Parry Sound. I hold my Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (Honours) and have been accepted to law school for fall 2017!

Number: 12

Bike: 2017 Kawasaki KX250f

Race Club: MMRS, CMRC, BRMX, CDNWMX

Classes: Ladies Intermediate/ A

How did you get started in racing?

I’m not really sure, to be honest, it just kind of happened. I mean, I’ve always been into motorsports, whether it be snowmobiles, diesel trucks or boats. I got a sweet deal on Kijiji on an ’03 KX125 in 2014 and began racing World Enduro Canada and single track with my boyfriend and his cousin. Because I learned how to ride in very difficult technical terrain here in Parry Sound – lots of rocks, deep mud, and huge logs – I just molded into harescramble races. Even though I love riding through the forest, my dream was to eventually get on a motocross track and race motocross.

In 2016, I totally switched from harescrambles to motocross and it’s been the best choice I ever made, motocross-wise. )Laughs) I love it!

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

Even though I grew up as a tomboy, honestly no. I always rode ATVs or snowmobiles. I love my dirt bike more than those now for sure though!

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, not anymore. Women’s motocross has come a long way in the last couple of years.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I’ve always liked and cheered for James Stewart, even despite his rough couple of years. I have always admired his dedication, hard work and gratitude to those who support him. I can’t wait for him to make a comeback.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Definitely, Ashley Fiolek. She’s an inspiration on and off the track. I’d love to ride with her one day through her AFMX Schools program!

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Meg Griffiths. She just seems like the most down to earth, raddest chick ever. Not sure if she’s considered a Canadian Pro but she raced for Canada at ISDE in 2016 and killed it!

What is your favourite track and why?

I really like Motopark in Chatsworth, it’s just such a sweet place to ride. I also like the track in my hometown, Motocamp Canada. It can be a challenging track at times, it’s different every time I ride there which keeps me on my toes!

Who is your hero?

I’m not exactly sure, couldn’t pick just one person as there are many people who I look up to!

What are your goals for this season?

Riding-wise, I just want to improve overall and become a better and faster rider. I’m hoping one of the east coast women’s national racers hold a moto school; I’d like to learn some new things from the top women in that series.

Racing-wise, I want to race the full women’s national series and the amateur week in Quebec.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Motocross-wise, moving up to Ladies A from Ladies B in the BRMX series after half a season racing then placing 2nd overall in Ladies A for the 2016 season. Placing 5th at the MMRS Madoc National in Ladies Intermediate (My first national race ever) and having the guts to race round 4 of the women’s national at RJ’s…In that lovely rain storm, my first year racing motocross and the first ride on my 2017 KX250f (Laughs).

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Obviously, racing and spending the weekend with my moto family. I also love meeting new people, seeing other people excel and get better, and the sportsmanship between the ladies. We’re all competitive on the track, but after the race, it’s high fives and laughs all around. I’m not much of a ‘girls-girl’ so it’s nice to just hangout with girls who can talk bikes!

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

My life is literally either racing, working one of my two jobs, or sleeping. It will soon be, law school, racing, and sleep (Laughs). I actually need MORE time. In the off-season, I switch out bikes for my Ski-Doo Freeride.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

No, but it’s for sure a bonus. My boyfriend, Mike, and I race together, work on bikes together and basically do everything together. Mike has been so supportive, helpful and encouraging with my racing. He used to race semi-pro when he was 16 so he’s basically taught me everything I know about riding dirt bikes. So thankful to have him literally screaming from the sidelines during my motos!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

At this point in my life, I don’t particularly want children. BUT, if I change my mind, I’m sure they will be, but I would never force something onto a child if they were not truly interested in it.

Who do you want to thank?

Definitely want to thank Jeff for contacting me for this opportunity, my mom and my dad for being supportive, even though they’re worried about me hurting myself, my boyfriend and his cousin for endless hours of teaching me to become a better rider through my sassiness, Steve and his team at St.Onge Recreation, Horizon Networks, Dawn at FXR Racing, Mike at Mototape, SheShreds Co. and Spy Optics.