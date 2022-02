Video | Hunter Yoder and Max Miller Supercross Practice at Fox Raceway

By Billy Rainford

#508 Hunter Yoder and #604 Max Miller are getting ready to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA 250 East Supercross series starting Saturday, February 18th in Minneapolis, MN. They were getting in some practice at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on Monday, Feb 14th.