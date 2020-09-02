Out of the Blue | Chloe Poncia-Myre | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Chloe Poncia-Myre

Date of Birth: November 9th, 1996

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

Occupation: Cook at Montana’s BBQ

Race Number: 8

Bike: Yamaha 250

Classes: Ladies Pro

This week, we feature #8 Chloe Poncia-Myre from Ottawa, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad, of course. The love for the sport runs in the family, that’s for sure!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

Work, work, work. Haha. I like to relax since I have such a busy life now and I recently starting going to the gym and love spending time with my son!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

The men definitely give the women a tough track to adapt to. For me that’s my biggest obstacle. As I get older the big jumps and big ruts are definitely scary and challenging!

Chloe’s Dad got her into Motocross and says the “love for the sport runs in the family, that’s for sure!” | Bigwave photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I honestly don’t have an all-time favourite but I’ve always loved Ken Roczen.

What is your favourite track and why?

I love hard pack tracks. Madoc and Walton are two of my favourites.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Doing the Nationals is what I like to focus on. Riding with the Pros on race day makes the track so challenging and tough. Getting good results makes me so proud of how hard I worked to get there and pushing through. And of course all moto family spirit around the track makes me wanna come back every weekend and camp and have fun!

Chloe is competing in the 2020 Triple Crown WMX series. | Bigwave photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My older sister, Isabella, and family friend, Jean Francois Labranche. They always believed in me, believed I could achieve my top 5 goal I’ve been searching for since I turned Pro, giving me the best tips and advice.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

Last year went pretty good for me! I managed to get top 10 in almost every race at the Triple Crown national series. I finished with an overall of 8! I’ve been so proud of my accomplishments with coming into this year, the Nationals have been going good. Unfortunately, with some muddy races and hard crashes I’m pushing threw for a top 5.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Honestly, just that I’ve made it this far in life and I’m so proud of who I’ve become. Motocross has taught me so much and it’s always given me a sport to enjoy and look forward to!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Never give up no matter what.

Chloe is sitting 16th in WMX points with one more round left to go this weekend. | Bigwave photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Racing riding in my free time and enjoying life and maybe eventually get my kids into it.

Who would you like to thank?

Allan Brown, Kevin Tyler from MX101, motosports100limites, Andreas Konrad my mechanic, Olivier Corbeil from X Town! And last but not least my mom and dad for all the love and support they give me!