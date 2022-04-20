Out of the Blue | Cynthia Prefontaine | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Cynthia Prefontaine | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Cynthia Prefontaine

Date of Birth: November 2nd

Hometown: Windsor, Qc – Been living in Alberta since 2015!

Occupation: Owner at Twenty7 Promotions

Race Number: 27

Bike: KTM 300XC & Yamaha 250F

Race Club: Second Gear Club/ Rocky Motorcycle Club

Classes: Ladies A

This week, we feature #27 Cynthia Prefontaine who is from Quebec but now calls Alberta home. | Blackstone Photography photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross/ enduro and how long have you been racing/riding?

At the beginning of it all it was in 2003 while watching Montreal Supercross, I thought it was the greatest thing and thought to myself, ‘’I’m gonna do this’’.

Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Absolutely! During the winter months I ride my sled in the mountains, I like hiking and hunting as well!

Cynthia comes from a very successful career in the 4-wheel world. | Pierre Tremblay photo

What is your favourite track and why?

My all-time favourite was Red Bud in Michigan. The track gets rough and the jumps are fun.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I always have to have a thought for Cathe 105 and Caleb 31. I make sure we can do this together.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

2021 was my first year racing enduro on 2 wheels which was interesting! I learned a lot and I’m really looking forward to applying this new knowledge to this year’s season and keep improving.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Besides getting comfortable with a twist throttle and learning 2 wheels, I would say my greatest accomplishments are still with ATV motocross racing where I won multiple championships and achieved the best results a female Canadian racer has done at the Nationals in the US.

Off season? What off season? | Longtooth Media photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

It’s hard! You have to be disciplined and put in the time If you want results.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Still sharing my passion for the motorsports industry through my work and rides.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Yes, absolutely! There are many over the years that have brought up the sport to where it’s at today and I can only hope to help grow the sport with them.

She’d consider an appearance at a Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX race but says she’s just having too much fun in the mountains. | Blackstone Photography photo

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Sand always used to be a favourite of mine, not sure I could physically handle it anymore as I found out Alberta doesn’t have many sand tracks!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

100%.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Do it! Seat time and perseverance will get you where you want to be and you’ll be proud of yourself that you did it.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Not saying no to that one. I’ve thought of it but I’ve been enjoying climbing mountains on my dirt bike so, so much!

Watch for Cynthia at a track but you’ll most likely find her up in the mountains somewhere. | @pammyjm photo

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I. LOVE. IT. ! What a great way to get women into racing and offering them the same platform as the pro guys!

What do you like to do in the off season?

If sledding counts as ‘’off season’’ then it’s what I do. Haha.