PODCAST | Dylan Wright Talks about the 2021 Paris Supercross

PODCAST | Dylan Wright Talks about the 2021 Paris Supercross

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Dylan Wright about racing the 2021 Paris Supercross. We also discuss what he may have planned for the 2022 season.

Presented by Fox Racing Canada.

Photo Credit: benjimx16

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/24jw1p2DNvAuiIXHgtGaNE?si=ZV8tRQAJSbCdk4r9hnh1sg

SoundCloud:

Find this and many more podcast on your favourite podcast supplier. SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re there.