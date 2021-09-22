Out of the Blue | Deanna Reynolds | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Deanna Reynolds

Date of Birth: January 23, 1995

Hometown: Calgary, AB, Canada

Occupation: Journeyman Industrial Mechanic

Race Number: 512

Bike: Yamaha

Classes: Ladies, 250 Beginner

This week, we feature #512 Deanna Reynolds from Calgary, Alberta. | @kowalchukphotos photos

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross?

I’ve always thought that motocross would be a blast to take part in but was too busy with other hobbies growing up. One of my friend’s brothers raced motocross when we were kids and I thought it was the coolest thing ever! I used to buy the Transworld Motocross magazines and watch races on TV with my dad and dream about one day owning my own dirt bike and racing.

A couple of years ago during my apprenticeship in Industrial Mechanics I had an instructor who was big into motorcycles and his son raced motocross. I then decided to act on my childhood dreams and buy a dirt bike!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

When not dirt biking or working at my full-time job, I really enjoy playing ice hockey, going fishing, waterfowl hunting, fixing things, travelling, gardening and baking.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Wild Rose MX in Calgary, AB. It is situated in the heart of the city with breathtaking views all around including the Rocky Mountains to the west. The track crew does an amazing job of prepping and maintaining all of the tracks daily. There is even an enduro area for people wanting to practice their log, rock and hill climbing skills.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I really look forward to the Spring and Fall Super Series that Wildrose mx puts on every year!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I have so many riders that I look up to! A couple of them would be Lexi Pechout, Danika White, Shelby Turner, and Kristen Broderick. Honestly, I admire and look up to anyone who puts in the hard work and likes to have a good time on a dirt bike. There are way too many people to name!

Deanna picked #512 because it’s her mother’s birthday. | @kowalchukphotos photo

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

Listen to good pump-up tunes, stretch and deep breathing exercises to ease the nerves.

Tell us about your 2021 race season.

2021 was my first race season. My first ever race weekend was in Brooks, AB which was a bit of a learning experience to say the least, but I had so much fun. I was hooked! I then raced the Moto Rodeo in Calgary as well as the Fall Super Series and placed 2nd overall in Ladies B in both of those events!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Don’t ever give up. Learning new skills takes time and practice. Some things do come easier but if a person wants it bad enough they’re going to have to put in the work and mess up a few (hundred) times along the way.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Definitely a 5-year goal for me would be to race at the National level in Canada, racing in Ladies A here in Calgary as well as races across the province.

Is there any female(s) out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Most definitely! Here in Calgary we are so blessed to have Surfin Berms which is a group created by local female riders who support new riders, share the stoke of motocross/off-road riding, and host events regularly! It is such an awesome, chill atmosphere where female riders can have a good time, meet new people, and encourage new riders to come to the track! They have supported me and given me so much confidence in my first couple years of riding.

“When not dirt biking or working at my full-time job, I really enjoy playing ice hockey, going fishing, waterfowl hunting, fixing things, travelling, gardening and baking.” – Deanna | @droptinecollections photo

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely! I will support my kids in any way that I possibly can with whatever they’d like to do. I believe that playing sports has made me into the person I am today. If they show an interest in riding, I will definitely nurture that!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Just freaking do it! The first step is often the hardest. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. It can be a bit daunting at first, trying to decide which bike to get, which gear to buy, etc. Join riding groups on social media or go to your local track or bike dealer and familiarize yourself with what’s out there. The moto community has some of the friendliest people and most are willing to go out of their way to help you out and answer your questions!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Jumping. It’s one of the things you don’t want to rush into or you’ll end up in a bad situation or hurt. I focused on the smaller jumps to start, each time building up my technique and confidence. Landing properly and taking off with the right body positioning is key!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My race number is 512. It’s my mom’s birthday! She is such a positive influence to me and always supports me in all my crazy ideas. She’s a strong believer that if a person has a dream to do something, do whatever you can to make that dream come to fruition, because we should never take our health and life for granted. Work hard, play hard.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Yes! That would be an absolute dream come true for me.

Deanna hopes to be on the line at a Canadian WMX National in the future. | Wild Rose Association photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I’d like to continue to focus on my nutrition and hard work in the gym. That mixed with a little bit of ice fishing and skiing sounds like a great off season!

Who would you like to thank?

The staff at Wild Rose MX, all the ladies at SurfinBerms in Calgary for an awesome riding community, all the friends who I’ve met along the way that have given me tips, guidance and encouragement, and my family for the constant support.