Video: Jack Wright Chases Davin Grose around Pala for a Lap

We strapped the WASPCam on #211¬†Jack Wright‘s helmet for a lap around one of the practice tracks at Pala Raceway in Southern California chasing #818 Davin Grose. The guys had some fun and even had an encounter with what the Medaglias always call a “Moto Cop.”