Out of the Blue | Dylan Biekx | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Dylan Biekx

Date of Birth: September 11, 2004

Hometown: Kingsville, Ontario

Grade or Occupation: I work part-time at Winners and a fruit orchard and attending online school

Race Number: 11, 111

Bike: KTM 150 sx

Race Club: ERMC, Thames Valley Riders, AMO

Classes: For Moto, Ladies A, WMX and MX D

Flat Track, Intermediate

This week, we feature #111 Dylan Biekx from Kingsville. Ontario. | Zack Murray photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I started riding at the age of 4 or so. My dad brought me to a local flat track race when I was three or so and jokingly asked if I thought I could do it and one day and I said, “of course!” He told me that once I got my training wheels off my pedal bike I could get a dirt bike.

Having no racing history in the family, I took my training wheels off my pedal bike and got a little Honda 50 shortly after. I started with that same local flat track race I watched with my dad and instantly fell in love with the sport of racing.

I raced a bit of moto when I was little but once I got to an 85, I had to choose either or. At the time I just raced at a local track for motocross and decided flat track. i moved up the ranks to 250 and 450 and update to this year I moved up to Intermediate.

Present day, I bought myself a 2019 KTM 150 sx a few years back in COVID times and have fallen in love with jumps and ruts again.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

What is your favourite track and why?

Currently, my favourite track is Auburn Hills in Auburn, Ontario… but since I’m new to moto I tend to have a new favourite track every weekend.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I don’t think I’ll ever want to miss a TransCan… since I never knew what it was as a kid and attending my first one in 2020, I’ve got to make up for some lost time.

Dylan got her start in flat track racing and then added MX. | David Dudley photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I feel as if I have accomplished a lot with only being 18 in the sport.

In 2015 I received the Jesse Phibbs Memorial Award, along with the Most Improved Rider of my local club. Also, in 2016 received most improved rider that year in the flat track series I was competing in.

In 2017 I won a national title in 250 Open and DTX in my grade 8 year, with the series called “Flat Track Canada,” along with receiving most improved rider a 2nd time with the flat track series.

Then I placed top 3 in Novice the following year and moved up to Intermediate on the 450.

I’m proud of the top 3 finishes I had accomplished in 2019 and this year I attended a race in Trois Rivéres, Quebec, and placed 1st in the Open Intermediate class and 2nd in the Stock class.

I then went on to win another Stock class race and 2nd in the Open Intermediate this year at a track in Hamilton.

What is the biggest lesson that racing has taught you so far?

One of the biggest lessons I kind of learnt on my own on this racing journey of mine is to never stop having fun and always follow your biggest dreams. Buying that moto bike a couple years ago was one of my smarter decisions. I only have around 40 hours on the bike in the last 3 years, but I’ve gotten the hang of it faster than I expected to and I’m having a blast.

Dylan will concentrate on TVR and AMO next season. | Photo supplied.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I’ve always excelled the most with flat track but… to be fair that’s what I have the most hours on. I tend to learn pretty fast on any 2 wheels and I feel as if I’m excelling faster with motocross than I did with flat track. I would say it took me until I got up to a 250 in flat track before I was able to let the back end loose on the cushion tracks, which were my favourite.

I’m totally loving this 2-stroke with my motocross. With motocross, I really like a loamy type, not too tacky base, but I’m slowly starting to get the hang of traction again on the clay/rutty tracks.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 11 because my birthday is September 11th. It’s always stuck with me until my first year of motocross in 2020 when I switched to number 20 and now I’ve chosen the number 111.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I’m not too sure how many I’ll be able to make it to since I’m really going to focus hard on TVR and AMO. However, I’m hoping I can race the Pro day after TransCan next year and see if I can get better than only finishing one moto due to an injured ankle. Lol.

Dylan will try to make it past the first moto at Walton in 2023. | Image supplied.

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season, I really love going fishing with my boyfriend. He totally got me hooked on fishing… Muskies, Bass fishing, and ice fishing in the winter keeps us pretty busy all year round.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Being involved in motorsports since such a young age, I have seen so many injuries, so I’m hoping if all goes as planned to be in some sort of career in physiotherapy or rehabilitation.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank: Kingsville Home hardware and Building Center, Velocity Truck and Trailer Repair, Evers Landscaping and Tree Service, Auto Tech Garage, Original Guys Pizza Pies- OG’s Pizza, Insane and Reckless, OG’s Optics, FXR, Pete’s Paints and Parts, Leamington Carwash, Jerry Stinchfield, Dallas Texas Roof Systems, Mom and Dad, and my boyfriend and his family for helping me get to all of these moto races when dad has to work.