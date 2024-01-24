Out of the Blue | Emerson Judge | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Emerson Judge

Date of Birth: October 22, 2011

Hometown: Thorndale, ON

Grade: Grade 7

Race Number: 228

Bike: KTM 105 Supermini

Race Club: AMO

Classes: Girls (9-16), Ladies B (2023), Ladies A (New to 2024), Supermini (New to 2024)

This week, we feature #228 Emerson Judge from Thorndale, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I recently joined Crossfit at OEV in London at the end of November. A special thanks to my coach Ronny for helping to get me started and learn this sport! Building up strength and endurance is a goal that I have, and hopefully it translates into better outcomes this year on the track. I also love skiing. We go to Boler Mountain in London when we have enough snow, and out to BC when we can.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I am very lucky with how far Women’s racing has come over the past few years. As the number of female riders continue to grow, hopefully, we will take a bit more of the spotlight. There were times that my age classes only had 2 or 3 riders total, so seeing the numbers increase in these Girls/Ladies classes is really great for the sport. I think adding more girls on the line will make us all better riders. Learning to navigate track traffic and full gate starts is really important to continue to grow as a rider.

Emerson leading some old, washed-up, Vet rider at her turn track. | Emily Nicholson photo

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is definitely Walton Raceway. I really like the dirt and track layout, forwards and backwards. Brett (Lee) and Mel (Hodgson) have made Walton an amazing facility. Motocross for me is more than just what happens on the track. It’s also hanging out with our friends and race family and we always have the best time at Walton. Racing, Friends, Swimming, and Gelato! Can’t beat that.

Emerson with her two heroes, Eve Brodeur and Jolene Van Vugt. | Andrea Judge photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I’ve been pretty lucky to be surrounded by strong female role models. Jolene VanVugt and Ève Brodeur are two that immediately come to mind. Jolene helped pave the way for women in racing and action sports. She’s a good family friend, and has been a great example of what I can achieve if I dream big and put in hard work. She has accomplished so much in the action sports world, it’s really motivating. I really look up to Jolene.

Ève is also someone who I’ve been lucky enough to watch and learn from over the past few years. From riding with me in the golf cart parade at TransCan to coming to wish me good luck on the line, Ève is an amazing role model for the next generation of girls in this sport. Lining up beside your role model and having the experience to race with her is such a cool experience. She cheers for me while she laps me, and that’s pretty amazing. I hope to catch her one day!

Emerson raced the Mini O’s in 2023 and hopes to keep going back. | Andrea Judge photo

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

Walton TransCan is always going to be a race I look forward to. We have been going for a few years, and will keep going back. This past November we went to Thor Mini O’s in Florida, and I can’t wait to go back. It was my first time racing in the US (and not my last), so now that I know what to expect, I am looking forward to coming back and working hard to improve my results.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Jumping, specifically doubles, has always been a fear of mine. I am still working on overcoming that fear, but a big step towards that was committing to the doubles down at Mini O’s on the SX track. I have gained a lot more confidence and it’s a reminder that I can keep pushing myself, these small wins will eventually add up and make a big difference overall.

Emerson wants to race the Triple Crown WMX Series one day. | Bigwave photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I do see myself competing in the WMX series, hopefully within the next few years. I would really like to be able to run the full series, and hopefully be out front one day. I’d love to be able to join a team and be under a tent one day so I can continue to promote WMX and inspire more girls to join the sport!

Emerson and her dad, Mike Judge, heading to the line together. | Andrea Judge photo

Who would you like to thank?

I don’t think I could start thank you’s without thanking my family and friends first. My parents have always been my biggest supporters. My dad is the one who got me into the sport, and I couldn’t imagine riding without him. Whenever I say I have a goal, or there is something I want to accomplish, he is always super supportive and will help in whatever way he can.

We are a busy family at the track and the multiple people around us have always made sure I get to the line and have all the help I need. Thanks to the Facciottis, O’Farrells, and the rest of our supporters at the track. I’d also like to thank Brett and Mel at Walton for hosting my favourite races, and being the absolute best track owners.

I would also like to thank several people who help keep my bike running so I can race my best: Colton (SSS), Breanna (Hudsons), and The Roney Family (Extreme Toys). Without these people, my bike would not be nearly as good as it is, and I’m extremely thankful for their help.

For keeping on me and making me practise hard, I’d like to thank Kenzie Hennessy with HMX and Tanner Ward. Their support and excellent coaching have taught me so much.

Thank you!