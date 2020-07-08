Out of the Blue | Heather Conway | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Heather Conway

Date of Birth: March 9th, 1993

Hometown: Gorrie, ON

Occupation: Hair stylist (owner of Luscious Locks Salon)

Race Number: 283

Bike: 250 F Yamaha

Race Club: AMO and TVR

Classes: Ladies B

This week, we feature #283 Heather Conway from Gorrie, Ontario. | Juli Butler Photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My husband, at the start of our relationship 12 years ago, bought me a little pit bike to fool around on while he practiced his motocross. From there I found myself wanting to get involved in the sport. It wasn’t shortly after he got me a CRF150 and then leaped into the racing scene.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

As I am self-employed, I find I put a lot of my time and effort into my business, which I love. We have a 7-year-old daughter who keeps us busy as well so we try to adventure around as much as we can. If we aren’t at the track racing or practicing we are spending time with our friends/family socializing.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Not overly. I find we get treated with respect. There will always be some things that bother every rider but for the most part we are treated fairly. The only thing I wish is that there were more lady racers but I know how intimidating it can be getting into motocross as a woman, since there aren’t as many classes to participate in.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I have always liked Ryan Dungy. He seemed so smooth and consistent!

Heather with her husband, Ricky Conway, and their daughter. | JS Photography photo

What is your favourite track and why?

My all-time favourite track is Motopark. My husband and I usually park our trailer at the track for the season so that we can get as many visits in as possible for the season. The staff, Michelle (Hayden) and Ian Hayden are wonderful to deal with. They do their best to keep the track in pristine shape. I also love the track because it’s great for every level of rider, from beginner to pro. They also have a food booth which is great for when you’re done riding (if you haven’t already, give the buffalo chicken a try.. you will thank me later).

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

We LOVE the Motopark Cups! Unfortunately, this year due to COVID it’s put all the Motopark races on hold for now. They put so much effort into hosting the CUPS and it shows every year they get better and better. It’s great for racers with kids (like ourselves) as they get to meet some new friends even if they are not into racing. We also enjoy the Madoc national. They always have a wonderful turnout as well.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My husband would be who I look up to (Ricky Conway). He hurt himself riding last year pretty good so you will now see him rocking my lady’s bike around the track. Ricky has been racing since he was 16 and, honestly, I will be shocked for the day he finally gives up racing. He’s starting to realize he’s getting to the age where it’s strictly about having fun and it’s not worth getting hurt.

Heather hopes to travel a lot more in the future. | Juli Butler photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

Well, as my husband and myself as getting older it seems to take a big toll on our bodies so we kinda pick and choose our favourite races to attend and go with that. Motopark, Walton, Madoc and Gullymor seem to be the main tracks we usually attend.

Due to COVID, this year’s season unfortunately is a bit of a write-off but we plan on doing all of the Walton races and hopefully over the next few weeks more tracks are able to start hosting races. We race strictly for fun. We love the motocross environment. It’s like our second family, honestly.

In the winter we travelled to MP County line in Florida (which just switched owners) to enjoy some riding over the winter break. We are hoping next winter we will be able to travel to the states to ride again.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Hmmm, well, last winter I decided I needed to get away from our horrible winter weather and packed up the truck and drove myself and one of my motocross girl friends (Kennidy Wigfield) to Durhamtown in Georgia. It was so much fun travelling around having no plans set in stone and just doing what we really enjoy most.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Over the years racing motocross has tough me a lot about myself and others. It’s not all about if you got “first,” it’s about going out on the track to have some fun and respect everyone around you. I have never seen a sport that everyone around you is willing to help a stranger out until I was introduced to the motocross community. If someone wipes out everyone goes running to make sure you’re okay or to help. It’s amazing. I can’t count how many times I have been told, “you won’t let your daughter race will you?!” Yes, it’s a dangerous sport BUT the lessons and enjoyment you get from the motocross community overpowers the risk factor.

Heather owns her own business and keeps it all in balance by keeping Motocross fun. | Juli Butler photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years we will for sure still be in the motocross community, strictly just for fun. I’m hoping to travel more as I get older and enjoy the time we have.

Who would you like to thank?

Thank you for taking the time to interview me, to FXR Racing and OGs for the 2020 sponsorship, AMO racing / Ryan Gauldy for giving all of us racers a motocross season this year and everyone in the motocross community who makes it so easy to enjoy the sport!