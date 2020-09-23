Out of the Blue | Jaiden Kayer | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Jaiden Kayer | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Jaiden Kayer

Date of Birth: May 12, 2004

Hometown: Savona, BC

School/Grade: Grade 11 at South Kamloops Secondary school

Race Number: 97

Bike: 2017 Husqvarna 250

Race Club: Future West Moto

Classes: Ladies

This week, we feature Jaiden Kayer from Savona, BC. | Kayer photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad got me into riding bikes when I was 3 years old and I started racing motocross when I was 13 and have loved it since.



When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

Some things I like to do when I’m not riding are hiking, working out, fishing, hunting and mountain biking. I love camping with my family and friends and have a part-time job at GoodLife Meats. I also love photography so when I’m not racing at the track you can find me taking pictures of everyone!



As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As a female racer I feel we don’t always get the same support and recognition as male riders.



Who is your all-time favourite rider?

My favourite rider is Ken Roczen!

Jaiden’s favourite track is Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. | Kayer photo

What is your favourite track and why?

Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC is my favourite! I love riding the sand track and the layout and jumps are SO GOOD!!! I also really like Blackwater MX in Prince George. It’s super fun to ride!



What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

The Western Canadian Amateur Nationals! 2019 was the first year I attended and I loved it! Looking forward to going in 2021.



Who is your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad and my sister. My sister Kaylie (Kayer) is always putting in so much work on and off her bike and always setting goals and working hard to reach them which really inspires me to never give up! I really look up to her as a sister and as a racer. My dad inspires me to work hard and, most of all, to always have fun no matter what!

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

My 2019 season went very good! I raced the Future West Moto series starting the year on a KX85, then mid-season I tried racing my sister’s Husky 250 and finished the season 12th overall in the ladies class!

My 2020 season is going very well! I was so excited when Future West Moto was able to put a series together. I am currently racing my 2017 Husqvarna 250 and am 6th in points right now! I am super bummed the season is coming to an end, with our last race being this weekend! With no racing for most of the year, I spent a lot of time training on my bike and working on my fitness to build more strength.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I would have to say my biggest accomplishment has to be when I first got on my 250! I’m a pretty small girl and most people told me I wouldn’t be able to handle it. I’m super proud of how far I’ve come in a year of riding a bigger bike!

Watch for Jaiden at Future West Moto races. | Kayer photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off road has taught you so for?

The biggest thing motocross has taught me is to never doubt yourself and never give up!



Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

My 5 year goal is to be battling my sister for first place!



Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad for always being my biggest supporters, the best coaches, mechanics, making sure I eat, sleep and hydrate! Big THANK YOU to my amazing sponsors: Rivercity Cycle, Good Life Meats, Spy Optic, Shot Race Gear and Michelin tires! Thank you Kaylie for always checking and changing my air filter! Haha