Out of the Blue | Jill Carney | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jef McConkey

Name:Jill Carney

Birthday:April 2, 1973

Hometown: Caledon, ON

Occupation: Retail Store Manager

Number: 971

Bike: 2011 250EC Gas Gas

Race Club: Off-Road Ontario, WEC, MMRS

Classes: Women A – Cross-Country and Enduros, Women B – Motocross

How did you get started in racing?

I wanted to see my husband more! (Laughs) Really, I went to the races to cheer on my husband and I guess I got tired of watching.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross / off-road?

Never! As little girl, I wanted to ride horses in the Olympics.

Do you think motocross / off-road is harder for a female to compete in?

No. Events have women classes available giving us a fair opportunity. Due to low numbers in some of the events, there can be a large variance in ability in these classes.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Chris Birch. He is an incredibly talented rider, he is a super person and he is a great teacher!

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

I am very impressed with many ladies in the sport, but I have to give props to fellow Canadians Jolene Van Vugt and Victoria Hett.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Sticking with the ladies, currently I am in awe of Shelby Turner. She is a very multi-talented rider.

What is your favourite track and why?

I like the cross-country venues around Parry Sound. The courses are technical but usually have some fast, flowing section. For MX, I have only a few races under my belt, but have had fun at Motopark.

Who is your hero?

Not sure if I can list anyone as “hero.”

What are your goals for next season?

To go for my 4th WEC CXCC East Women’s Championship. I would like to improve my abilities riding MX, and to be the best race mom!

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Winning WEC CXCC East Women’s Championship three years in a row. Also, being in the top 3 for Off-Road Ontario Championship for 5 years straight.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Racing is a lot of fun, but nothing beats being with family and friends every weekend. The electronics stay home and kids get dirty!

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I would like to be at a cottage, hanging out at a lake, but I am usually too busy working to help pay for our riding addiction.

Is it important to have a motocross/off-road racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

I would not have found myself in the sport if it wasn’t for my husband. Now, I wouldn’t have it any other way!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross/off-road racers?

The kids have been racing with us for a few years already. It would be great if they want to stick with it. I love having them with us, sharing our passion.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my husband and family. Also, FXR Racing, Platinum RV, and Midas Orangeville for their support. A big thank you to Dawn McClintock and Chris Barrett for the encouragement to give MX a try. Lastly, thanks to the crew I work with for letting me have the weekends off I want for racing.