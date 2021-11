Video | #82 Travis Barrette Talks about the Mini O’s Supercross

By Billy Rainford

We talk with #82 Travis Barrette from Belle River, Ontario, about his first-ever appearance at the Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida after the completion of the Supercross portion of the week.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

