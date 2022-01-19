Out of the Blue | Lahna Raine MacNeil | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Lahna Raine MacNeil

Date of Birth: October 30, 2013

Hometown: Inverness, Florida

Grade: 2nd grade

Race Number: 61

Bike: KTM 65 / Cobra 50

Classes: 50cc, 65cc

This week, we feature Lahna MacNeil from Florida (by way of Massachusetts). Tony Camaioni photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

Basically, my dad got me into it. He got me a blue bike (PW50) when I was 2 years old and I would hold it wide open around the yard.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I play outside, play in tree house (cool tree) and ride bicycles a lot. I play on a trampoline with my little brother and sister. I’m not interested in any other sports right now and if I didn’t ride dirt bikes I don’t know what I would do.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

It’s not harder for me but definitely for other girls. There aren’t even classes for girls! Girls don’t get the same respect until you show them you can really ride.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Being able to go really fast in the corners, trying to hold it wide open.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Jett Lawrence I’m naming my puppy after him because he’s fast and young. And 7-Deuce-Deuce (Adam Enticknap).

Not surprisingly, her favourite rider is Jett Lawrence. | Keyona Keeven photo

What is your favourite track and why?

We haven’t been to many tracks now that we moved to Florida. I like Dade City, we practice there a lot. Wareham in Massachusetts was our favorite before we moved

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Loretta Lynn’s. It’s not easy but that is the goal every year.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad and mom.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I relax and get my game face on, sometimes I can be a little nervous.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

We took 2021 season off to be able to make such a big move down south to Florida from Massachusetts. 2020 was huge making it to most major events, 11x AMA State Champion and a top 6 at Loretta’s on the KTM e-bike and a 15th overall on the Cobra Jr. 2022 we are looking to have the same great results as 2020.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Making it to Loretta’s and having 3 top-10 moto’s at Loretta’s. Bunch of AMA plates and all the other great trophies including the KTM JR challenge where I was able to get the holeshot and finish 3rd on the podium at A1.

Tell us about your experience doing the KTM Junior Supercross program!

It was the most fun and greatest time of my life and it was great because I got on the podium. I really liked the start and they gave us a bunch of cool gifts after the race. And I got to meet some of my favorite riders and got an autograph from 7-Deuce-Deuce and a jersey from Vicki Golden.

Lahna finished 3rd in the KTM KJSX event at A1 this year. | Cole Beach photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Work hard and never quit and things will work out.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Really rich person with a track in my back yard and I’ll be really fast. I’ll be a big person almost as fast as Jett Lawrence. I might even be Pro (Laughing face).

Is there a female(s) out there who you feel has paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Jordan Jarvis, Vicki Golden and Hannah Hodges. I want to be like them.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I like sand tracks, I feel I preform best in the sand.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, of course I would always want them to race…duh! What’s the point of having kids if you don’t let them race? I probably won’t have kids for like 80/90 more years.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

It’s really fun and you just have to go really fast. And good luck.

Lahna hopes to be at Loretta Lynn’s every year. | Tony Camaioni photo

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Hitting jumps. I was actually really scared at first. My trainers helping me get over my fears by just trying. Sometimes, I did crash but you just have to get back up and try again, unless you’re really hurt.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

#61. My grandmother passed away before she got the chance to see me ride. She was born in 1961. On my helmet I wear a colon cancer ribbon with wings for her.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

When we lived in Massachusetts we were only a few hours away from the Canadian boarder and was very close to making it to 1 race before. We would love the opportunity to race at new places and meet new faces.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

We don’t know much about it. We do know of Eve Brodeur and if the people are as nice as that family then it’s got to be a great time.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Train and play with friends. In the winter I like to watch movies or play games.

We’ll keep an eye on young Lahna as she moves up through the classes. | Tony Camaioni photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be a pro rider with a huge track behind my house so I can invite all my friends. Have a starting gate and race with my friends. Can’t wait to sign autographs and give my jersey away like I watched Vicki Golden do at A1.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad. And all my friends and sponsors that have got us to this point. It takes a team: @fivestarautomotive508 @motorsportsnationplainfield @thelogoshop508 @sicknastyclothing @zrthrottle @truegritracing @patramoto @answerracing @funfactoryracing @warehammx @mx23motocross @6dhelmets @tashamotos @aggressive_graphix @hellion_14 @fcsuspension