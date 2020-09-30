Out of the Blue | Madison Carr | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Madison Carr

Date of Birth: May 17th, 1997

Hometown: Calgary, AB

School/Grade or Occupation: Recently graduated “Digital Graphic Design” at Mount Royal University

Race Number: 74

Bike: 2018 Husqvarna FC250

Race Club: AMSA

Classes: Ladies & 250 Beginner

This week, we feature #74 Madison Carr from Calgary, Alberta. | WRMA photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

4 years ago I met my boyfriend at the track here in Calgary, I think it was my 3rd time ever being there. He worked his magic on me and began taking me to the track a couple times a week on my little 2012 YZ85. Working with me everyday, he built my confidence up to try out the WRMA Spring Super Series the following year. I fell in love with the sport and began training, pushing myself towards new accomplishments every time I got on the bike. I worked my way up to a FC250 in just 2 years.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

When I am not riding you can typically find me at the gym, working on my computer, taking my dog for walks by the river or taking photos for our photography page “J&M Photography and Designs.”

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As a female rider I think there are many obstacles. A lot of female riders like myself are fairly small, so we have to sometimes compensate and find what works for us on the bike. Being only 130lbs I personally had to train myself going to the gym every day to build the upper & lower body strength and endurance I needed to be able to ride my bike to my potential. I believe we also don’t get the same recognition as male racers do.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

My all-time favourite rider is Vicki Golden. She is such an inspiration to female riders, showing the boys how it’s done!

Madison’s favourite tracks are the Pro track at Wild Rose in Calgary and the track in Raymond. | Adam Gregory Images photo

What is your favourite track and why?

I haven’t been to many tracks outside of Alberta, so my favourite track would have to be either the pro track in Calgary or the track in Raymond, Alberta. I like these two because they have a nice layout with lots of different elevation changes. They are very flowy tracks and I love to have fun on the jumps!

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Every year I look forward to the Surfin Berms events! I typically don’t ever miss any of these events. I absolutely love the community of women riders we have. Danika White has done an amazing job bringing us all together, creating something so empowering to all of the women and girls in the sport. I love being a part of something so positive where we all support one another on and off the track. I really wish my little girl got the chance to meet all the rad girls I ride with. We are a family that supports one another through thick and thin. ♡

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My boyfriend has always been my biggest inspiration and biggest fan! Since day 1 he has been by my side helping me train physically & mentally, building my confidence, and never letting me give up. He pushes me out of my comfort levels to make me a better rider and spends so much time making sure my my bike is always well maintained. I would not be where I am today without him! Always giving me pep talks when sometimes all I want to do is give up and he never let’s me forget the potential I do have.

Check out some of her photography work at J&M Photography and Designs | Photo supplied

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

My 2019 season started out great! I had the most confidence on the bike than ever before. I was looking forward to a rad season of racing. It would have been my first year racing the West Nationals. Unfortunately, my season ended quickly after a serious concussion and surgery on my arm. It is tough trying to make a comeback after an injury. I managed to get back on the bike by fall, giving me a handful of rides just before the season ended.

Let’s just say my 2020 season hasn’t been a cup of tea either. My boyfriend and I found out we were adding a new addition to our family in June 2020. With heavy hearts we had to say goodbye to our baby girl too soon. Our daughter had passed away at 39 weeks gestation due to a true knot in her umbilical cord. 2020 has been one hell of a ride. I am honestly very proud of myself for even getting back on the bike this year. It’s been a lot of ups and downs with my riding, trying to ride with clear mind is easier said than done.

I recently raced the WRMA Fall Super Series, trying to push through some serious mind blocks. It wasn’t easy, my results were all over the map, but I am happy to say I finished the series and had fun while doing so! All I can do now is stay positive and continue getting seat time trying to get my confidence back on the bike for next year!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date are placing 2nd in the 2018 AMSA Provinical Women’s Championship, winning my 2018 FC250 through the Canaltarides photo contest and all the obstacles I have overcome the past two seasons between injuries and the loss of our daughter.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson Motocross has taught me is even though we all get competitive on the track you need to remember to humble yourself, never give up and most of all just have fun.

Coming back from injury, Madison hopes to be on the line when/if the western swing of the Women’s MX Nationals come back in 2021. | Photo supplied

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

That is a tough question I don’t think anyone really has the answer to. I just hope in the next 5 years I get the chance to race the West Nationals again, maybe earn my way up to getting a national number and have a family of my own so I can raise a little moto ripper.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank all my sponsors and everyone who has stayed behind me through these difficult times, giving me the support I need on and off the track. The moto community has been very supportive through everything. I am so grateful to be a part of such an amazing community. One of my good friends Marissa Monk and my boyfriend Justin Shorten have helped me push through so many ups and downs since I have been back on the bike this year. Giving me confidence and encouragement to keep going when all I wanted to do was give up. THANK YOU!

Sponsors: A&E Motorsports, Sosa Original Graphics, Hotline Racing, Canalta Hotels, Fox/Shift Canada.