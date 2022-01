Video | Alex Gatt Talks about Racing Supercross Futures at A2

Video | Alex Gatt Talks about Racing Supercross Futures at A2

By Billy Rainford

#181 Alex Gatt is from Penticton, BC and raced his first-ever Supercross Futures event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 29, 2022. We grabbed him in the pits at the end of the night to get his thoughts on the whole experience.