Out of the Blue | Jordana Clark | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jordana Clark

Birthday: February 19, 1986

Hometown: Edmonton now, but originally Brule, Alberta

Occupation: Graphic Designer/Owner at Jordana Clark Design & Illustration

Number: 86 – this season

Bike: 2011 KX 100 modified to be a bush bike

Race Club: None officially

Classes: Alberta B Class

How did you get started in racing?

I was already absolutely in love with riding, but was having trouble finding people who were as committed to getting out. So I headed out to Revy for the annual Triple B ride where I met my friend, Destiny Huff. She mentioned heading out to the N.A.S.T.E hosted Vega race the following weekend. I went and I was hooked!

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

Not at all! As a little girl I was still on a trike!

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Motocross is a different beast, for sure! I think the ladies compete at a pretty comparably hardcore level as the guys, it’s just we are different animals out there. Cross country racing for sure! We have to work a little harder with that upper body strength than the guys do, don’t get me wrong though, some ladies can rip hard! It’s all about keeping it positive out there and having good fun!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I have a few. At a professional level, I’d say Thomas Pages because he has overcome so much and fought so hard to keep his head in the game but still rides at a mind-blowing level. Cliché, but he really proves that we can do what we put our mind to.

On a local level, I would have to say Cody and Morgan Kaliszuk. Those two never stop surprising me with their heart and dedication. Last summer they put on and rode in their own event, Freeride Rodeo, at their local compound. It turned out to be one of the best freestyle events I have ever attended! The riding was at such a sick level and I even got to have a cameo as a flag girl.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

There are so many out there that are just killing it! It would be so hard to name just one. I mean, as most would say, Jolene Van Vugt, Vicki Golden, Emma McFerran and Tarah Gieger, to name a few. It seems like every time you look there is another awesome lady coming up pushing what people think we’re capable of. I love it!

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

This is a no-brainer, Shelby Turner and Lexi Pechout, hands down! These two girls just keep conquering the world of off-road and women’s MX. Not to mention off the bikes they are both super-willing to teach others and encourage new skills.

What is your favourite track and why?

Hmm, so far I don’t have a favourite track. Mostly anywhere that I can do a little track riding and hop on a trail afterwards, keeps me pretty happy.

Who is your hero?

My dad, for sure! He’s been my best friend, teacher, encourager, pit crew, mechanic and literally rescued me from the side of the road with a broke down truck. He rolled up with parts in hand, got it fixed and had me on my way to the Silverstar Rev Limiter last year. If that’s not a hero, I don’t know what is!

What are your goals for this season?

Ride more, ride harder! I wouldn’t complain if I could snag a podium in there either.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Starting my own company in the industry, pretty scary but worth it. I decided to merge my love of design and bikes and start a decal company last summer, which has gone really well so far. If there is anyone out there looking for custom designed decal kits, I am your girl! Jordana Clark Design & Illustration on Facebook and jordanaclark.di on Instragram.

Aside from that, I think I would say getting back on the bike after dislocating my shoulder, finally learning to wheelie and generally just finishing every race I’ve entered so far.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

The people. I can’t speak for motocross but the off-road crew is amazing, so friendly and encouraging. I have gone to a few races by myself which as a girl with a bike was a touch intimidating, but everyone greeted me with huge amounts of hospitality and kindness. Kept me going back for more!

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I am not racing I put a lot of time into my company, I like to create art and paint, love riding my mountain bike and snowboarding. Of course, I also enjoy time with my family, friends and dogs out of the city in nature.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

It wouldn’t be a write-off if he didn’t, but I think at this point in my life and how much I love the sport it is absolutely a huge bonus. He doesn’t have to race, just throwing a leg over the bike and going for a rip works too.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If I ever did, absolutely! They’d probably have a little decal’d out 50 waiting for them before they could even walk.

Who do you want to thank?

FXR Moto, She Shreds Co., DC Signs, my ma and pa and brother for all the support. My friends, clients and everyone else I keep dragging into this crazy adventure. Thanks for putting up with me and continuously giving me those much needed shoves! Oh, and Jeff McConkey for this wicked opportunity!