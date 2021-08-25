Out of the Blue | Mckenna Kameka | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Mckenna Kameka | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Mckenna Kameka

Date of Birth: 1995

Hometown: Corunna, Ontario

Occupation: Apartment Resident Manager

Race Number: 709

Bike: Honda CRF150

This week, we feature #709 Mckenna Kameka from Corunna, Ontario. | Friend iPhone photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross?

My dad had bought me a CRF50 when I was super young after enrolling me in the Red Riders program.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

When not on a dirt bike, you can catch me trackside with Hoosier Tire in the purple paddock!

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Ryan Villopoto.

What is your favourite track and why?

I just rode at Gully Mor for the first time not too long ago and I think that track may be my new favourite; I’m a big fan of the entire track layout and the way it flows.

Mckenna just rode at Guly Mor and says it may be her new favourite track. | Friend iPhone photo

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to the Walton TransCan every year (as I’m sure you all do too).

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I seem to excel riding very hard packed tracks that are more on the drier side. I haven’t had a good history with softer dirt or sand.

Mckenna at the Triple Crown Series SX at Gopher Dunes in 2020. | Friend iPhone photo

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely. My future children will definitely have a bike in the garage.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Go for it, seriously.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 9 because it has always been my Bumpa (grandpa) and Dad’s favourite number. It has changed a few times since then but has always ended in 09.

What are your thoughts on the WMX Triple Crown series?

Those are some badass ladies! (am I allowed to say that?) and they deserve a WHOLE LOT more recognition and TV coverage.

Mckenna’s race number will always end with 09. | Friend iPhone photo

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank FXR, SheShreds.co, Mika Metals, D&D Moto, Sarnia Girl Gang, Dirt Spyder, OGs Optics, Hoosier Tire, Direct Motocross, my dad and my step mom.