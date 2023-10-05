Out of the Blue | Mia Hacking | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Mia Hacking

Date of Birth: May 13th, 1995

Hometown: Meaford, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: Interior Designer

Race Number: 913

Bike: 2023 Sherco SE250

Race Club: Offroad Ontario Series

Classes: Women’s Pro

This week, we feature #913 Mia Hacking from Meaford, Ontario. | Satoru Li photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of enduro and how long have you been racing/riding?

I was inspired to get into the sport of trail riding and enduro racing by my father. He is a long time racer and rally rider, and introduced me to dirt bikes when I was 4 years old. I have been leisurely riding for over 20 years but only dedicated myself to racing 5 years ago.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I am off the bike I like to do many sports. In the summer, I like to hike, golf, go indoor bouldering, and in the winter I like to ski and snowboard.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to OVR (Ottawa Valley Rally) every year. It is a fun, long-distance trail ride over multiple days. I have so much fun riding their trails and hanging out with everyone at the cabins over the weekend. It is a great way to start the season.

Do you have any pre-race rituals?

I have recently adopted a pre-race ritual. I now complete a 20-minute yoga to get my body moving and stretched while also getting my muscles warmed up.

Mia is the daughter of Lawrence Hacking, so her fate was sealed at birth.

What are your plans for the next season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I am really looking forward to the 2024 season. I have decided to focus on racing 2-day enduros in Canada and hopefully internationally as well. I will also be focusing on offering more private lessons to women riders that would like to get into the sport or develop their skills.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment so far is achieving Women’s Pro level in our Ontario series.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

I always recommend that everyone should start riding on a smaller cc bike and move up once they have built up their confidence.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first and only race number is 913. I chose it because 13 is my favourite and lucky number.

Watch for Mia at some multi-day events in 2024. | Satoru Li photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season, I like to work on my cardio and strength to prepare myself for the upcoming season.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my sponsors for the 2023 season. Thank you to Importations T.A., Airoh Helmets, Kenny Racing for the incredible helmet and kit. Thank you to Simcoe Motorsports and Sherco Canada for the support for my Sherco SE250. Thank you to Secret Spot MX in Meaford for helping me improve my MX skills this summer. Thank you to AS3 Performance Products, WR Performance Products and Funnelweb Filter for the parts. Thank you to Biosteel for keeping me well hydrated and performing my best.