Out of the Blue | Mya Cochrane | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Mya Cochrane



Birthday: April 2, 2002



Hometown: Blackstock, Ontario



School & Grade: Port Perry High School, Grade 9



Number: 248



Bike: 2010 Yamaha YZ125



Race Club: OCMC – Oshawa Competition Motorcycle Club



Classes: Ladies A





How did you get started in racing?

I always saw my dad riding and when I was four, my parents asked me if I wanted to play T-ball or soccer and I said nope I want to go to the track with Dad.



As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

No, I never really expected to go this far and I didn’t expect to love it this much. But here I am.



Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, if anything I’d say it’s easier for girls to compete. There is so much support and encouragement towards getting us into the sport, because there are less numbers so it is easier to get noticed.



Who is your favourite rider and why?

My all time favourite racer would have to be Ryan Dungey. I’ve always seen him at the top and even though recently he may not be winning, he is still super talented and constantly shows his love for the sport.



Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

I would have to say that Ashley Fiolek has inspired girls to ride. She’s made a path for kids like me to follow because she’s an amazing rider and proves that you can do whatever you want with a little getting used to.



What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is MMRS Cochrane’s. I really look forward to going up to Cobourg because I can work on a bunch of things, like cornering, jumping, and my starts. There are many different types of corners, a few different kinds of jumps and a good set of gates.





Who is your hero?



My hero would have to be my dad because without him I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am today, he got me into the sport, he drives me where ever I need to go. The best part is he never pushes me past my limit, if I don’t want to do something or don’t feel comfortable doing it, he encourages me to try but never forces me.



What were your goals for this season?

My goal for this season was to improve, I know it’s broad but I just always want to learn. I wanted to get faster and have a better technique. Next season I am hoping to race a full MMRS series and win Ladies A at OCMC.



What are your biggest accomplishments?



My biggest accomplishment as a rider was winning a 6-Hour Enduro cross race or placing second in Ladies A at thirteen years old.



What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part of going to the track, aside from riding, would have to be all the friends I’ve made and all of the fun times we have, even when we aren’t riding. Being with people who understand racing and love it as much as I do is great.



What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

In winter I’m really into hockey and I play lacrosse too. But other than that I just like hanging out with my friends, and being a kid.



Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?



I’d say it’s important to have a boyfriend that’s into motocross too, because then he understands where you’re coming from. It’s a time you can hang out and support each other while doing something you both love. Most of all they know you’re not crazy when you make bike noises and try to explain things.



If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Of course I’ll want them to ride because there are so many great things about being at the track. The friends, family and riding itself has been a huge part of my childhood and I would want the same for my kids when the time comes.



Who do you want to thank?