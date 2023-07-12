Out of the Blue | Natasha Lachapelle | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Natasha Lachapelle | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Natasha Lachapelle

Date of Birth: June 13, 1994

Hometown: Bolton Centre, QC

Occupation: Aesthetician/Entrepreneur

Race Number: 199

Bike: KTM 125

Race Club: FMSQ

Classes: Women Pro

This week, we feature #199 Natasha Lachapelle from Quebec. | DAS Photography photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I was born into the sport all thanks to my dad, Allan Lachapelle, who was the Canadian Endurocross champ at the time. I was 7 days old, started riding at 4 years old and racing at 7 and fast forward to 29 years years later I’m still at the races with my husband and two kids Weston and Maze.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not on a bike I am either working on my two businesses Zehra Skin or Womancan (my new clothing brand that will be launching very soon.) We are always on the go but when we are racing we are spending as much time as we can as a family and going on adventures.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

The sport was always known as a more masculine kind of thing but I feel that it’s changing and in a good way. There are so many more women that ride that the mindset is becoming more open and accepting to the female world of racing. Of course we have to work harder to prove ourselves and show that we can be just as fast and that we are just as important but I feel that’s life in every sport for men and women. This is exactly why I have started my new brand called Womancan to prove that women can be just as fast and can do things men can do. We are not just a pretty face on a bike but we are passionate and determined to be the best that we can be.

Natasha will be launching her new clothing brand called Womancan soon, so watch for that. | Photo supplied.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson that off road racing has taught me is to never give up. I know it may sound like the typical answer but it’s true. Riding a dirt bike takes a strong mindset and racing at a high level takes dedication and determination to push yourself to extreme levels that you didn’t even know you could do. It’s helped through a lot of life situations that even when it’s hard, it’s ok as long as you did your best.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I see myself with my kids most likely at the races if that’s what they want to do and just trying to give them the best life that they deserve.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

One piece of advice I would give to a female rider is do it for you, no matter how hard you have to work to get there, do it and make sure you have fun during the process.

Natasha is the better half to off-road stand-out rider Philippe Chainé. | 100 Limites photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

It’s going to sound a little cliché but my all-time fav rider is my husband, Philippe Chainé. He’s such an amazing person inside and out and I’ve seen him work so hard to be where he’s at today, pushing through the good and bad moments but always with a smile on his face. He’s an amazing dad racing at the highest level and proving that you can do it all while having fun.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the International Six Days event?

This is a tough one to swallow. I was supposed to race the Canadian Women’s trophy team in 2019 but I broke my wrist during the season and was not able to accomplish this goal. Racing the Six Days has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl but that’s racing sometimes. It’s still tough for me to accept that I never accomplished this goal but I told myself, who knows, maybe I’ll get another chance one day.