Out of the Blue | Samantha Bartlett | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Samantha Bartlett

Date of Birth: November 22

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

Occupation: Server

Race Number: 24

Bike: CRF250r

Classes: Ladies, Junior

This week, we feature #24 Samantha Bartlett from Edmonton, AB.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad is the one that got me into it. He got my sisters and me into trail riding when we were kids. I knew nothing about motocross until I went and watched him do a race in the fall of 2013, and immediately fell in love and decided that’s what I wanted to do the following year. So I have been racing since 2014. I got my older sister, Janelle, into it with us the following year, and her and I are still doing most races together!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Normally, lots of working! I just took the last year off work however, to basically just live my life and do whatever I wanted. I spent a lot of my time on the road, visiting friends, going on adventures. I also love going to the mountains, hiking, and spending time with my family.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Well, like majority of sports, Motocross is mainly catered to males. Therefore, us females just don’t get the opportunities that guys do. Clubs have now started adding more classes for the younger girls which is awesome and a step in the right direction. Men get way more coverage, so I think columns like these are important. I think there is also only 2? factory teams with women on them. Why are more females not offered that kind of opportunity, there is so much talent here. It would be so cool to see every factory team with a female rider! Maybe one day.

Everyone loves a mud ride once in a while!

What is your favourite track and why?

I have a few fave tracks, but I think I’d have to say Popkum. I love the layout, it flows nicely, and you can go really fast! I don’t go there very often so it’s still super exciting when I do manage to get out there.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to the nationals the most every year. I get to see all my friends from across Canada and the States, and it’s always an adventure and great times. The race I try to never miss is the AOTMX International at Antler Lake. Another fun event and a great track!

Samantha’s favourite track is Popkum Motor Park in BC.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

DO IT! And don’t feel intimidated. I know that coming into the female racing world and trying to make friends can be a bit scary, we all know how girls can be, but 95% of the girls are all so welcoming, friendly, and supportive of each other! Same for anyone who is a little hesitant to get on a bigger track with lots of racers, it always seems worse than it is. We are here for fun and want everyone to do the same!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My race number has always been 24. That was my dad’s racing number, so that’s how I chose it. I even had it as my number when I played softball as a kid. Who wouldn’t want to be just like their dad?!

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Well, honestly, I think I speak for most of the women racing the nationals, they really make it feel like we are an afterthought. Even though at a handful of the races there are more women racers than there are 450 racers. There were basically no rules last year, so it makes it hard to take the series seriously. When I started racing nationals, I believe it was Kristi Moore and Sierra Roth that were running it, and it was so good back then. After the motos were done, all the girls got together, we had a prize table so that everyone would get something, and the trophies for the top 5 were so sick.

Watch for Samantha at Round 1 of the Canadian WMX West Nationals in her hometown of Edmonton.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I hate winter so much, so this past year I got back into snowboarding to help make it a little more enjoyable. I loved it and had so much fun that it ALMOST made me sad winter was over. I also tried ice riding this winter and had fun with that as well!

Who would you like to thank?

First and foremost, I’d like to thank my dad for getting me into the sport, teaching me everything I know, and just all of his help and support, My mom, for being my biggest fan and being at majority of my races, love you mom, Rudi Zacsko Jr., for all of his help when I first got into racing, and last but not least, Janelle, for always driving us to the races, providing us with a trailer, and for always loading and unloading my bike! lol