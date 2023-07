Video | MTB Lap of Gopher Dunes after the 2023 Motocross National

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

Here’s a close-up look at the Gopher Dunes track after the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

Come along for a ride on a GasGas electric-assist mountain bike supplied by Steve Simms and Country Corners…and have a laugh at my expense. This one did not go well.