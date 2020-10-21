Out of the Blue | Sarah Van Hezewijk | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Sarah Van Hezewijk | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Sarah Van Hezewijk

Date of Birth: November 10, 2005

Hometown: Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada

School/Grade: Grade 10 Uxbridge Secondary School

Race Number: 17

Bike: Honda CRF150r

Race Club: OCMC

Classes: Ladies B

This week, we feature #17 Sarah Van Hezewijk from Uxbridge, Ontario. | Ericka Van Hezewijk photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My whole family. When I was young I raced the small track on a little Yamaha PW80 but after that I chose to be a little pit girl. I was always there at every event to support and help out. Everyone wanted me to start racing. My dad never said anything but I knew he would love for me to try it out, so a year ago I started to race Tuesday nights and from then on I realized how much fun racing is!

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

In the winter I play on a volleyball team, I enjoy skiing and snowboarding a lot, but most of my time is consumed by school and my part-time jobs. I can’t forget about my family and friends, too.

I know you are new to racing, but what is it like being part of a family who mostly all ride?

It’s really cool. Racing dirt bikes isn’t just about the race, it’s so much more. I couldn’t tell you how many things I’ve learned from helping and watching my dad fix dirt bikes; it’s so interesting. My siblings and I go riding together at our small track that we made and also around the property. Some families get together and watch hockey or football but for us we watch races, and this year with COVID, Two Wheels TV was a huge help!

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Oh, for sure, Quinn Amyotte #21. I love watching him race! My family’s been following along with all the [Rockstar] Triple Crown races and we always route for him. “Kwang”’s only gonna get better and better!

What is your favourite track and why?

I’ve never raced at Deschambault but I’ve been there and I definitely think that’s one of the coolest tracks, but my favourite track is probably Muttco Mountain probably because that’s the first real track I’ve ever been on and practiced at. Despite the poison ivy, I love the start, corners and the layout of the track…and of course OCMC as well. I’m super-comfortable with that track and I’ve raced there a lot. That track is great for me as a beginner and I have a lot of fun on it.

Sarah comes from a family that all rides. | Sandra Bain photo

Is there an event you look forward to every year?

I look forward to the Madoc National each year. I have a lot of friends that go to this event every year that I don’t get to see any other time, so it’s really good to see them.

I also really like some of the off-road courses and so that’s why I like the OCMC XC double-headers. There’s always a big fire and a yummy potluck!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration on and off the track is my father. He showed me what it means to want and work for something, he is always there for me. Once in a while, my dad will hop on his bike and race.

Did you get out to race much this year? Do you plan to race next year?

Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 I did not attend a race this year. We went to Walton twice. My twin sister was going to race but then, unfortunately, there was a massive storm and the race was canceled.

The second time was for the Pro race. I was out all day running around taking videos making edits afterwards. Next year, If we are allowed, I will be doing Tuesday night racing at OCMC and maybe a couple cross countries. I may also try to participate in some MMRS events.

“I think one thing that held me back from racing was thinking that I wasn’t good enough and I would embarrass myself, but then after I realized that it doesn’t matter.” | Emma Van Hezewijk photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

In Motocross, one of my biggest accomplishments is definitely just getting out on the track, trying something scary and overcoming my fear. I think one thing that held me back from racing was thinking that I wasn’t good enough and I would embarrass myself, but then after I realized that it doesn’t matter. I also was scared of hurting myself but that’s all part of the sport.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

To just do it! Try something new, exhilarating, fun, something that makes you smile afterwards. For me, even if I came off the track dead last I would still have a smile on my face and that made me determined to try harder next time I race.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I will be 20 and hopefully I will find a career that I enjoy doing. I know for a fact that after high school I will take a gap year and travel somewhere, anywhere beautiful and find myself, learn to live on my own and have fun while doing it.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents, Uncle Frank, Aunt V, my siblings, and anyone that has ever helped me out with Motocross. Thank you.