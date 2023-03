Video | Canadians at 2023 RCSX

By Billy Rainford

Here’s some RAW video footage of the Canadians racing at the 2023 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross RCSX at Daytona International Speedway.

I know we missed #214 Danik Paradis from Quebec in the B classes. Sorry about that.