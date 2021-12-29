Out of the Blue | Sierra Weinkauf | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Sierra Weinkauf

Date of Birth: April 1, 2011

Hometown: Neilburg, SK

Grade: Grade 5

Race Number: 401

Bike: KTM 65 & KX85

Race Club: Marsden MX Club

Classes: Ladies / 65cc Open

This week, we feature #401 Sierra Weinkauf from Neilburg, Saskatchewan. | Family photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

Watching my brother and my friends ride made me want to get a dirt bike. I asked my mom and dad to get me one so I could join them. I’ve now been riding for 3 years and racing since the spring of 2019.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Hitting the doubles at my local track, Marsden MX Club.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Broc Shury is my favourite rider because he is a pro and I love watching him throw whips on the track.

Sierra’s favourite rider is Broc Shury and her favourite track is BlueRidge MX. | Amy Nasby photo

What is your favourite track and why?

BlueRidge MX is my favourite track that I’ve ridden at. It’s very fun and challenging. It’s built into a hill so there is lots of elevation change and jumps. It’s also really great to watch as a spectator because you can see the whole track.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to heading to BlueRidge MX every year with the ADRA (Alberta Dirt Riders Association). We were lucky enough to race there twice in 2020!

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

My dad taking me to the line and talking about what I am going to do and my mom, dad and brother saying good luck to me.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

I had a very busy 2021 season. I raced 2 series this year. I raced in the Midwest Amateur Series which was 8 rounds, and the ADRA which was 3 rounds.

For 2022, I am planning on racing both series again and, hopefully, be able to go and race Arenacross for the first time ever.

Sierra also hopes to race some Arenacross in the new year. | Family photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

It’s taught me that it is very challenging but super fun. With lots of practice I can do better and harder stuff.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

My favourite dirt to ride in is when it’s tacky so I have lots of traction and can ride harder and faster.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, I would let them do it because it’s something that is really fun to do and watch and something we could do together!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

I would tell them that it’s something great to get out and do and a memory to remember for a lifetime.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Jumping was my first fear when I started racing. I overcame it by practicing and getting taught how to do it properly.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

401 has been my only race number. I chose it because it’s my birthday month and date!

Watch for young Sierra in 2022 as she has a busy schedule planned. | Denise Amanda Photography photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season I like to ride my snowmobile and snowbike and play in the snow.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad for taking me and making sure I have everything I need to be safe and have fun. My sponsors, One29 Racing and FlowVision Canada. My trainer Broc Shury for believing in me and helping me improve and ride better. My dad for always making sure my bike is running perfectly and getting me to the line.