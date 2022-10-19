Out of the Blue | Sophie Ouellet | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Sophie Ouellet

Date of Birth: November 17th, 1995

Hometown: St-Lin-Laurentide, Quebec

Profession: Excavation company owner

Race number: 722

Bike: KTM 250 xc-f

Race Club: FMSQ

Class: Pro Women

This week, we feature Sophie Ouellet from Quebec. | Photo supplied

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My parents got me my first motocross bike when I was 7 years old. They were both doing motocross with the neighbours while the other neighbour was watching all the kids. Believe me, it makes me want to go motocross with them. Hahaha

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I spend a lot of my spare time finishing my new home. It’s really been time-consuming but it’s getting done now and I’m very proud of my place and I enjoy spending time at home with friends.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Of course the physical capacity is different between the two sexes as many already know, which creates a gap between pro men and pro women. In fact, the real challenge is the difficulty of having credibility to obtain support. Efforts and sacrifices are no less on the side of a woman or a man. It’s not a challenge for me because I haven’t looked for a sponsor yet, but I speak knowingly and for the other girls.

Sophie got her first bike when she was 7. | DAS Photography photo

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I don’t put any barriers in life, however, I don’t think I’ve finished learning. I know what are my weaknesses to improve and I intend to work on that.

What is your favourite track and why?

I like tight and uneven terrain. I would say that the motocross track in Ste Julie was part of a good memory and I also really like the tracks like the enduro in Ste-Geneviève de Batiscan and also the terrain in Limerick Forest.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

For some the best is to focus, for me it’s mostly to try not to think about it too much. It’s strange to say but otherwise every minute before the race becomes endless……can you just raise the green flag!!!

Sophie hopes to do a lot more snowbiking this coming winter. | Photo supplied

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

I didn’t participate in all the races this summer, just a few, depending on the time I had. For me going to the race is made to get on the podium so since I’m still able, I’m thinking hard to invest myself for a full season in 2023 to follow.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Racing isn’t just racing. The racers must have the will, the character, the pride, the organization, the talent and the rest we see at the finish line. I learned to surpass myself.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

It’s not a fear, but when I was young I got injured in motocross and I chose enduro for that reason. But since I rode 250f I started again in motocross and I’m proud to have overcome my fear. There is still work to do.

Sophie races FMSX Off-Road and will work on her MX skills more over the winter in Florida. | DAS Photography photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

For the first time I have the luxury of taking time for myself and it will be going to Florida this winter to practice motocross.

I’m also going to do snowbike with my new GasGas 450f and Yeti and stay fresh…maybe a bit of Snocross! It will be a big winter

Who would you like to thank?

Obviously, I can’t forget to thank my lover who supports me, believes in me and literally takes care of everything.