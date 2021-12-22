Out of the Blue | Taylor Eve Peet | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Taylor Eve Peet

Race Number: 151

Bike: KX 250f

Classes: Women’s

Hometown: From Australia

This week, we feature #151 Taylor Eve Peet all the way from Australia. | Matthew Vince Photography photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad got me into it! He bought my brother and I a PW 50 when we were 5 to share and since then we have been a motocross family. I have now been riding for over 20 years and have raced for over half of that time!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I like to ride mountain bikes and do a lot of trail cross-country riding.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Yes, absolutely. As females we naturally over think everything and I have found from not only my Girls Can Ride motocross coaching schools, a majority of girls who ride are massive over-thinkers so it’s hard for us to commit to jumps and going faster as we have a million different scenarios going on inside our minds. So yes, we tend to have more fear than the males but once we overcome it we have huge potential. It’s a mindset/fear-based barrier.

Taylor says her racing days may be behind her but she is very busy with plans “to help women in the sport and to help grow the motocross girl community.” | Matthew Vince Photography photo

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Exactly what I mentioned above – blocking out the thoughts. When I first started riding I had a lot of fear, but now I find the thoughts are quite numb in my brain and I block them out a lot easier than what I used to. This is from a lot of mindset work I have been practicing for years.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Only recently, Taylah McCutcheon! She is a QLD rider here in Australia and she absolutely smokes the boys. She is super humble but has so much talent and her ability is insane. She is one to watch!

What is your favourite track and why?

Motoland, QLD. It’s an incredible facility. It’s super-challenging for me as the dirt is quite rutty but every time I ride there I find myself becoming a better rider.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

To be honest, competitive racing days are over but I will enter into any local track if it’s a fun event. However, I do have big plans for 2022 for not myself as a ‘”race athlete” but as “Taylor Eve” to help women in the sport and to help grow the motocross girl community. Watch this space!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Being on the cover of a well known motocross magazine here in Australia was something pretty special. To be a female on a cover is something you never really see.

Taylor is a photographer and content creator at home in Australia. | Matthew Vince Photography photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

To be honest, who can answer that question? 5 years is so far away and as humans we experience new things that lead us to different destinations and values/beliefs in life. I just hope that I am happy and thriving no matter what I am doing in life!

If you ever have children, will you give them the option to race as well?

To ride, absolutely, yes! To race, it would be their own decision. Racing can take the fun out of it and I personally value riding in different ways now than what I did racing. In saying that, I am grateful for my racing years and there were a lot of lessons learnt for me to get to where I am today. So it will absolutely depend on what my future children want to do from their own passion and intuition!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Do it for you! Don’t think about anyone else on the track or those spectating. Only let your own mind be the one that matters and let your mind be the one that pushes you! Second piece of advice (sorry, I know you asked for one. Haha) is to get coached early on when you first start out. Forming good habits on the bike is essential for your safety and gaining good technique to ride smarter.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

I think it was 11. I think it was one of my favourite Supercross riders number way back then when I was 5, but it is crazy because now my number is 151 and it has a significant meaning for me which I won’t bore everyone on but I see the number like crazy everywhere I go!

Check her out over on her Instagram page. | Matthew Vince Photography photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I freeride all year round!

What do you want to be when you “grow up?“

I am 30, so I feel grown up and am in my dream career. But to get here I have been in one dream career after the other. I have degrees in graphic and web design but now I am a photographer and content creator for myself to inspire women in motocross. I absolutely love it!