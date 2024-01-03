Podcast | Cole Thompson Talks about Abu Dhabi WSX, Australia SX, and the Upcoming 2024 AMA Supercross Season

By Billy Rainford

We hadn’t talked with #71 Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario, since the end of the summer, so we needed to get caught up on a bunch of things.

He raced the first Canadian SX at Gopher Dunes for the Thor GasGas team, then Club MX for World SX, and then Serco Yamaha for the Australian SX series. And now he’s about to race Round 1 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in 250 West on a Solitaire Leatt Yamaha.

Like I said, we had a lot to talk about!

Sit back and listen to some stories from Cole about a very hectic few months.

