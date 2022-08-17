Out of the Blue | Téa Ferguson | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you Schrader’s

Name: Téa Ferguson

Date of Birth: April 3rd, 2008

Hometown: Île des Chênes, Manitoba

Grade: Going into grade 9 this September

Race Number: 275

Bike: KX 100, YZ 125

Race Club: 204 Grassroots

Classes: Supermini, Ladies, Girls (10-16)

This week, we feature #275 Téa Ferguson from Manitoba. | Marie Ferguson photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I started riding/racing when I was 7. I only raced off-road until last year where I made the switch to MX.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am avid volleyball player. This year I was the captain of my club team. I also enjoy working out.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

As the youngest sister to 3 accomplished racers, I’ve struggled with not believing that I could ever be as strong and talented as they are. This year, in Deschambault my coach pointed out my comparable lap times and it finally clicked with me. I am able to be competitive with them in my own right. I made some big passes on them and it really built my confidence.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Ken Roczen is my favourite Supercross rider, so much so that I named my dog after him. In Canadian riders, I really like Tyler Gibbs. He has a great riding style and is very approachable. He takes the time to answer my questions and give me tips.

What is your favourite track and why?

Zhoda International Raceway is my favourite track. It has beautiful loamy soil and is always immaculately groomed by the Burmey family. I’m privileged to be able to train there and would consider it my home track. I hope to see it on the National circuit in the next few years.

Téa is the youngest of the 4 racing Ferguson sisters. | Marie Ferguson photo

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you never want to miss.

Recently, I attended my first Walton race and I really hope to able to continue to attend it every year . Not only was the track technical and fun but it was really well run and had the best gelato!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero both on and off the track?

My trainer DJ Burmey is the person who is the most influential in my riding life. I value his ability to advise and guide me in my riding. His belief in me as a person and a rider pushes me to be better.

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

I started the 2022 season solely on my supermini and was thrown onto my 125 just in time for my first National race in Pilot Mound. Since then I’ve been racing a combination of the 2.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

204 Grassroots, Zhoda Race in 2021, I was the first female to win the overall in the Supermini class in Manitoba. Also, was makin’ bank winning the holeshot competition that weekend.

Deschambault 2022, making a strong pass on my older sister in the Amateur race.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

Here in Manitoba, Jamie Burmey is the one who paved the way for us as female riders. She’s an awesome person on and off the track and has worked hard to advocate for women racing.

She raced her first National in Pilot Mound this summer. | Adam Orvis photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I plan to continue in my development and hope to be getting more podiums.

What kind of dirt/ track do you feel you excel at most?

I love sandy, loamy soil because that’s what I train in. My off-road background makes me strong in technical and challenging tracks.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age wanting to get into Motocross what would it be?

Believe in yourself.

What was your first race number and how did you come up with it?

I’ve always raced number 275 because it was my dad’s old race number.

Do you ever see yourself competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown Series?

Pilot Mound 2022 was my first WMX race. I also competed in the Deschambault and Walton WMX races. I hope to be able to do them all next year.

She hopes to make a habit out of the TransCan at Walton Raceway. | Marie Ferguson photo

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown Series?

I am very thankful that the Triple Crown Series gives us the opportunity to race at this level. Not only is it great to be able to race at this level but I believe it’s also very important in the development of females in this sport for young girls to see and be inspired by pro women’s races. I would love to see longer motos in the WMX.

Téa hopes to race the entire WMX series next season. | Madz.cam photo

What do you do in the off-season?

I play volleyball and train in preparation for my next MX season.

Who would you like to thank?

My parents for everything they do to get me to the track. My sisters, Ciel, Ani and Katrine for giving me something to push towards. Capitol Motosports for always having my back. Burmey Training for always being there and talking me through every race. Special thanks to DJ, Jamie, Dave, Cory, Orlando, Dain, Leon and Adrian for always believing me. Capitol Motosports, Chudds Powersports, Fox Racing Canada, Burmey Training, Ryno Power Canada, Fusion Industries, Temple Metal Roofs, Good1 concepts.