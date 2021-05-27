Parts Canada Amateur Open Series

The Parts Canada Amateur Open in conjunction with the AMO Racing Ontario Provincial series is a three-race motocross series hosted at three of Ontario’s most renowned tracks: Walton Raceway, Gopher Dunes and Sand Del Lee. The races, held in conjunction with the Triple Crown Motocross National Series, will provide a platform for some of the best amateur motocross athletes to compete and showcase their skills in front of the Canadian motorcycle industry! All three series races will have the second moto Streamed LIVE on FloSports with LIVE results posted on mrcracing.com

Motorsport Racing Canada (MRC) proudly supports its affiliation with all clubs in Ontario: Amateur Motocross Ontario (AMO), Thames Valley Riders (TVR) and Steel City Rider (SCR) and supports their memberships to strengthen grassroots motocross in 2021. In addition, MRC will also accept partner-facility membership cards for the home nationals at both Gopher Dunes and Sand Del Lee.

Parts Canada Cup Series Schedule

Walton One, Walton Ontario July 2-3-4 2021

GopherDunes, Courtland Ontario July 10-11 2021

Sand Del Lee, Richmond Ontario July 17-18 2021

REGISTRATION COMING SOON!!!!

Event Trophies and Awards – Trophies and Prizes for the top 5 in each class.

Series Points Leader Bibs – The series points leader will wear a red Parts Canada Amateur Open Bib at Rounds 2/3

Parts Canada Cup Series Awards – Top 3 presented at Sand Del Lee

This series will flow right into the Two Major National Championships, ECAN (Eastern Canadian Amateur National) July 29-31st and the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship August 11-14th.