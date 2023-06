Photo Report | Canadian Triple Crown | Round 2 – Kamloops

Photo Report | Canadian Triple Crown | Round 2 – Kamloops

By Billy Rainford

It was Round 2 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Whispering Pines near Kamloops, BC on Sunday. After what can only be described as a disappointing first round, we were treated to a great track and conditions for Round 2. This track was rough and tough and exposed riders’ weaknesses and strengths.

Let’s have a more detailed look at the racing.

250 Class

It was cool to see that Austin Black had made the trip to Kamloops to race Round 2. He qualified up near the top from the B Group but then his day went sideways. He’s scored a 40-DNF but I didn’t see what happened to him.

#171 Ryan Lalonde was 30th in moto 1 on his 2-stroke but then took a DNF in moto2 for 37th.

Tough round for #44 Dylan Rempel. He took a DNF in both motos and will be looking to rebound this week in Calgary. I saw some smoke and apparently there was also fire…

It’s great to see #574 Charles Charlton back at the races after his scary crash last summer at Sand Del Lee. 36-31 motos put him in 34th.

#409 Brennan Schofield from Nova Scotia crashed hard during the WCAN. He tried to race on Sunday anyway but said he was hurting. 22-21 left him back in 24th.

#315 is Danny Perry from Alaska. He had a solid 2nd moto 18th in the tough conditions and rounded out the top 20 with a 26th in moto 1.

#43 Clayton Schmucki won our Ryno Power Privateer Performance of the Week in Edmonton and was consistent with 18-16 motos for 17th.

#19 WYatt Kerr got off to a great start in the first moto and crossed the line in 7th. He had another good start in moto 2 but a crash and a small bike issue kept him back in 19th for 14th overall.

We’ve yet to see the real #12 Sebastien Racine. He was outside the top 10 with 13-12 motos and 13th overall. For the rider who placed 3rd in the series last summer, this is a slow start. Let’s watch for a rebound week in Calgary.

What can you say about the Intermediate youngster #56 Blake Davies?! He’s already a factor out there and placed 17-8 for 12th.

Blake’s MVP teammate is #33 Tanner Scott, another youngster in the class. He too raced the WCAN all week and then finished 10-13 to just miss the top 10 this week.

Tough day at the office for #84 Tanner Ward. He ended up way back in 16th in moto 1, told his team it was all on him, and then went out to finish a much better 6th in moto 2 for 10th.

Keep an eye on #30 Tyler Yates from Duncan, BC. He was solid this weekend with 9-11 motos for 9th. He keeps getting closer to the pace of the leaders.

#173 Hunter Schlosser from Texas is enjoying his time in Canada so far. He was in some good battles and finished 8-9 for 8th. He also had breakfast at the same restaurant as we did on Monday.

It’s also cool to have #61 Noah Viney here in Canada this summer. He’ll fill in on the GDR team for the injured Jake Piccolo. Here he is fighting for position with #14 Quinn Amyotte. 6-10 put him 7th.

#441 Jyire Mitchell crashed in moto 1 while he was up in the mix and struggled to get the bike unstuck, finishing 11th. He came back strong and placed 5th in moto 2 for 6th. When he puts 2 motos together he’ll be on the podium.

#14 Quinn Amyotte came into the weekend feeling under the weather. He managed to crash both motos and said he just couldn’t breathe. He’s also appealing a points deduction for an infraction so we’ll wait and see what the result is from that. 5-7 for 5th still isn’t bad.

I wasn’t 100% sure where #126 Kaven Benoit would fit into this class after so many years away from the races but he’s picked up right where he left off! He finished 2-4 and looked great again for 4th.

Although #8 Mitchell Harrison was 3-3 for 3rd, he wasn’t happy with his first moto and fell pretty hard in the 2nd but was still in the fight. However, he’s also appealing a points deduction.

#23 Josiah Natzke is quietly in this title fight after 2 rounds. With all the attention on the 2 KTM riders, he’s right there for the wins. 4-2 tied him in points with Harrison and Benoit.

I know we’re only 2 rounds in, but the rest of the field should be worried about the pace of #1 Ryder McNabb. He handled everyone with ease on a gnarly track, putting to rest any concerns about his leg or his fitness. Someone better do something fast!

250 podium: Ryder McNabb, Josiah Natzke, Mitchell Harrison.

The 250 points are in appeal at the time of this posting.

450 Class

#105 is Nathan Williamson from Manitoba. He looked like he was enjoying himself right to the last lap of moto 2. 32-31 put him 32nd overall.

#448 is Cole Conn from Saskatchewan. He cracked the top 30 with 29-27 motos for 28th.

I know #34 Ryan Derry was chasing some setting this week during the WCAN. He’s faster than his 22-29 motos for 23rd show. Let’s see what he’s got in Calgary.

#41 Brendan McKee saved a crash that had Zane Mellafont clapping for him on his way by. He was up in the mix in 13th in moto 1 but had issues in moto 2 for 25th and 16th overall.

While concentrating on the battles at the front, I kept one eye on the moto 2 battle between #716 Todd Minnie and #65 Anthony Spadaccini. Todd ended up 13th (17-12) and Anthony was 15th (20-13).

#777 Brendan Sipple is up from Texas. He’s showing some good speed and ended up 14-16 for 14th.

It was good to see #476 Colin Jurin and his dad up racing in Canada again. I think he’s only doing the one round. He cracked the top 10 in moto 1 and then finished 14th in moto 2 for 12th.

It was all 1’s for Davey Fraser in Kamloops. 11-11 for 11th for the #11.

#20 Jeremy McKie had to dig deep this weekend. He wasn’t feeling well and even considered sitting out moto 2 but went out a snagged a solid result. He’s a great starter and will work his way closer to a top 5 finish soon. 12-8 put him 10th.

It looked to me like #26 Julien Benek rode well within himself and he still finished 9-9 for 9th. He came down with the flu that was going around and scored some valuable points.

#936 Andy Truyts has been a nice addition to our 450 class. He’ll be a top 8 threat on every track this season. 7-10 put him 8th.

#22 Tyler Gibbs just proved to himself that he can be in the fight for 5th place in this 450 class. He came close in the 2nd moto and finished a 8-6 for 7th. Not bad for the rider who bought a 450 the week before the series started!

Speaking of good performances, #18 Parker Eales won our Ryno Power Privateer Performance of the Week. The full-time worker finished a very impressive 6-7 for 6th for his best 2-moto result.

#25 Daniel Elmore finds himself in no man’s land. He’ll usually have 6-40 covered but needs a bit more to challenge the top 4. 5-5 put him 5th.

I could tell #15 Jess Pettis wasn’t happy with Kamloops when I considered trying to talk to him during my Walk and Talk and he just walked right on by. He was a little off the top 3 pace this week, but I think he should be happy to be moving on healthy. 4-4 put Jess 4th this week.

2-2 for 3rd is a weird result, but when the winners trade places that’s what happens. #3 Shawn Maffenbeier is proving us all right and is going to be in this fight for 2nd place all summer long. (I said it like that to light a fire).

#5 Tyler Medaglia put himself in position to take advantages of the mistakes by Dylan Wright to take the win in moto 1. He came back in moto 2 and finished 3rd to take 2nd overall.

A couple things about #1 Dylan Wright from the weekend: he can still get a little feisty when he’s heading to the front, and he doesn’t take finishing anywhere but first lightly. He moved over on Maff when he was going by but Shawn hit the brakes and avoided possible contact and Dylan was the one who went down. Afterward Shawn had a few words for him and then Dylan and Justin Petker talked about the race with very straight faces. Winners win, folks. He traded wins with T-Dags to take the overall (3-1).

450 podium: Dylan Wright, Tyler Medaglia, Shawn Maffenbeier.

We’re off to Wild Rose in Calgary this weekend.