Cade Clason Talks about Round 11 Supercross in SLC | Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Race Tech

We talk with #280 Cade Clason after Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the coronavirus restrictions.

Team PRMX Just 1 Wossner Pelletier Kawasaki