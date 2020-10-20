Photo Report | FWM AX Championships | Amateurs

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Not only was the Pro racing good at the first two rounds of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships, but there was a strong contingent of Amateur riders going for wins, too.

Here’s a look at the winners in a full schedule of racing. We’ll go in order they appear on the results page.

250 Junior

We awarded #574 Charles Charlton the DMX Total Devotion Award and a free week at Club MX at the 2020 TransCan. He looked good there but he looks even more comfortable on the tight AX track here in Chilliwack. He’s got the Junior class covered, I’d say. #44 Adam Smith and #15 Tyson Dubuc are 2nd and 3rd. Charles also leads the Open Junior class.

50 (4-6)

#728 Baelen Macklem is undefeated in the 50 (4-6) class ahead of Meston Lockhart and Karter Kokkas.

50 (7-8)

#518 Parker Hatt from Calgary is yet to drop a Main in the 50 (7-8) class. #65 Braxton Becker and #15 Fisher Bentley are 2nd and 3rd. It’s the same story in the 50 Open class. If you have a minute, go look at the names in the 50cc classes. Amazing.

65 (10-11)

#15 Dexter Seitz is the one to beat in the 65 (10-11) class. #141 Danny Robertson and #713 Travis Mosser are 2nd and 3rd.

65 (7-9)

#10 Braxton Zeitner is the leader in the younger 65 (7-9) class ahead of Adam Dorrance and Parker Hatt. Braxton also leads the 65 Open class.

85 (12-16)

#58 Blake Davies is tied for the lead in the 85 (12-16) class after going 1-4 when he had to borrow a bike in the 2nd round Main. #26 Ivan Heppner sits 4-1 for the tie at the top.

85 (7-11)

Dexter Seitz also leads the 85 (7-11) class with 1-1 Mains. Jayden Riley and Danny Robertson are 2 and 3 in an all-Alberta podium.

Ladies

#84 Payton Bruvold leads the Ladies class after 1-2 finishes. #936 Peyton #32 Belisle and Aisha Picotte are 2nd and 3rd.

Open Beginner

#314 Jeff Cassidy leads the Open Beginner class. He also leads the Vet +30 Junior class.

Vet +30 Master

#2 Brock Hoyer leads the Vet +30 Master class.

#101 Ryan Lockhart is 2nd after some entertaining races.

Schoolboy

#15 Tyson Dubuc is perfect in the Schoolboy class ahead of #58 Blake Davies and #44 Adam Smith.

Supermini

#58 Blake Davies is 1-1 in the Supermini class ahead of #15 Dexter Seitz and #41 Luke Heppner.

Tykes

We do a lot of interviews and usually ask riders how they got their start in the sport. 9 times out of 10, it was on a Yamaha PW50. Clearly, the tradition continues.

#126 Dyeson Flundra adheres to the old adage that sometimes you’ve got to stop and smell the roses.

And sometimes, looping out will also make you stop…he was fine.

Under 30

#36 Parker Eales went 1-2 in the Under 30 class. Unfortunately, a crash later in the day hurt his back and will keep him away until the final two weekends of racing in November.

Young Ladies

#936 Peyton Belisle from Smithers, BC is unbeaten in the Young Ladies class ahead of #32 Aisha Picotte and #21 Sophia Huillery.

250 Intermediate/Open Intermediate

#234 Zach Ufimzef from Duncan, BC is the rider to beat in the Intermediate classes.

#30 Devyn Smith didn’t make it easy on him though.

Here’s a block pass by #12 Luke Svensson on Smith that doesn’t go the way he intended.

It always sucks when you go down trying a block pass.

#187 Layne Nuyens kept grabbing my attention out there as he never took anything from anyone. If you look back and see #187, you’d better focus forward and get going!

See you again this weekend back in the barn!

Full results can be found HERE.